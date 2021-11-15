The benefits of PAWS for UWT students

PAWS offers mental health services to currently enrolled students.

Being a student, it is more common than you think to feel overwhelmed with the everyday responsibilities of college, work, and family. Psychological and Wellness Services formally known as CAPS, is something that not all students may know about!

Did you know, as a student, you are able to receive mental health counseling services on campus? PAWS provides confidential crisis, individual, and group counseling sessions, at no cost to currently enrolled University of Washington students.

Services are provided by Licensed Psychologists, Doctoral interns, and Doctoral practicum trainees. PAWS not only provides services to students, but also to faculty, staff, and university student families as well.

There are many benefits to counseling such as being able to explore your thoughts and worries without judgment, developing coping strategies for different situations, or relief from depression, anxiety or other mental health conditions. These are just a few things of what counselling can offer, but honestly the possibilities are endless to explore.

If you are a doctorate student, and pursuing a career in counseling, they also provide two training programs- the Doctoral Internship in Health Service Psychology and the Doctoral Level Pre-Internship also known as the Doctoral Practicum Program.

Psychological and Wellness Services is primarily providing remote services, as of Oct. 25, 2021. If there are students who do not have the proper technology, or a private space to speak with a counselor via zoom, they will make exceptions to meet in person.

PAWS is currently open on campus Monday to Thursday from 8:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m, and Friday from 8:00 a.m to 1:30 p.m. They are in the Mattress Factory 354, on the third floor.

If you are curious about services that PAWS has to offer for students, call (253) 692- 4522 or email uwtcaps@uw.edu during drop in hours.

Drop in hours are Monday and Tuesday from 11:00 a.m -1:30 p.m, Wednesday and Thursday from 12:00 p.m – 2:30 p.m.

