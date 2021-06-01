TV shows to watch this summer

Cruel Summer: The crime show of the summer

By: Madi Williams

Ever have a friend tell you that you need to watch a TV show because it is just that good? That is what happened to me with “Cruel Summer,” available onFreeform. I started watching it a couple of weeks ago and I am already caught up with the weekly new episodes.

“Cruel Summer” is a thriller taking place throughout 1993, ‘94, and ‘95 as it follows two girls, Kate the popular girl, and Jeanette who is the nerd of the town. Throughout its narrative, it shows the ups and downs of being a teen during those years. Then, one summer Kate goes missing and the once nerdy Jeanette blossoms into the new popular girl, making herself the new Kate of the town.

But when Kate is found alive after being abducted, things turn upside down for both girls. Struggling with family issues, friend drama and court cases, both Kate and Jeanette’s lives change. When, in reality she has much more going on, Kate is seen as the damsel in distress because that’s the role the media wants her to play. Meanwhile, Jeanette has become the most hated girl in America because Kate said Jeanette saw the abduction happen and didn’t report it.

If you are the type of person who likes to watch a show in one sitting, wait until after June 15 when all the episodes are available to watch on Freeform or stream on Hulu. You are going to want to be a part of the fan group of this show.

“Master of None” returns for season 3

By: Talia Collett

After a four year hiatus, the long awaited third season of Aziz Ansari’s “Master of None” was released on Netflix on May 23. This season, much different than its predecessors, consists of five 25 to 50 minute episodes, as opposed to the usual 10, and doesn’t focus on the life of Dev — played by Ansari. Instead, this new and refreshing season shifts its focus to the life of one of his best friends and recurring characters, Denise, played by Lena Waithe.

These five episodes, inspired by and an extension of the Emmy award winning episode “Thanksgiving” that was written by Waithe, follows the lives of a now married Denise and her wife Alicia — played by Naomie Ackie — as they spend their lives outside of New York City following the success of her first novel. While the show still holds on to its comedic quips, this season is riddled with much more love, heartbreak and the complexities of adult life as the couple try to navigate their relationship while trying for children, struggling with careers and the various hardships that come their way.

Throughout the season it seems as if the show has grown up to become more existential as it tackles nuanced themes of personal growth, the ups and downs of marriage and the realities that life doesn’t always end up as we had hoped.

If you’re looking for something to keep you busy for a few days this summer, then this new season of “Master of None,” or the show in its entirety if you’re a first time watcher, could be the perfect filler for you.

“Mom”

By: Madeline Hiller

If you like TV shows that deal with some realistic topics then this one’s for you. “Mom” originally aired in 2013 and recently came to a close on May 13. With that being said, the entire show is now on Hulu for your streaming enjoyment.

“Mom” is a show about a woman named Christy in her mid 30s who is a mom of two with a full time job at a restaurant. She is barely keeping her head above water when her mom shows up on her doorstep, wanting to reconnect after years of being a distant parent. This mother and daughter struggle with rekindling their relationship for a long time and Christy spends a lot of time trying to juggle everything in the house while trying to convince her mom to go to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting with her to get her life back on track. The show documents how these events affect Christy’s life, stability and most importantly, her sobriety.

This extraordinary show focuses on family and the effects that alcoholism can have on it. While it seems like a very tough topic, the creators found a way to expose you to the problem without being too dark about it. “Mom” features very real scenarios, like relapse and overdose, but manages to keep you hooked with the humorous characters and the progress they make in their lives.

Like this: Like Loading...