Picnic areas in Tacoma

Areas in Tacoma that provide breathtaking views for some quality outdoors time.

Spring has sprung and flowers are in bloom. It is finally time to get outside and enjoy the nice weather. And what better way to do that than with some friends, family and a basket full of food?

Picnics are a universal activity that can be done as a date with your significant other or as an outdoor get together with friends or family. Below are some of the best places in the area to have a picnic where you can spread out and enjoy the nice weather all while remaining safely distanced from others.

Wapato Park

This Tacoma park consists of wooded areas, a lake, walking trail and all around beautiful views. It is the perfect spot for a day outside. Dogs and children are welcome here with the presence of a playground and dog park. With various picnic spots available, it is a spot guaranteed to provide a cheerful day. Along with endless opportunities to spot some wildlife, from ducks to turtles, Wapato Park is a getaway destination that you don’t have to travel too far to reach.

Ruston Waterfront

Ruston way is a well known spot for Tacoma locals. There are shops, restaurants and a movie theater right on the waterfront. Additionally, there are breathtaking views of the water, surrounding landscapes and our beloved Mount Rainier. There are plenty of opportune areas to set up some lunch and just take it all in on a nice Washington day.

Kandle Park

Whether you have kids or are a kid at heart, this is the place for you. While it is yet another hangout destination with views and picnic areas, there are plenty of things for kids to do — such as a playground, ample space to run around and a shallow splash pad-like pool. According to the website, the splash pad should be opening relatively soon, but doesn’t provide any information regarding COVID related updates.

Titlow Beach

Much like the previous parks, Titlow has just about everything. Located in the Puget Sound, you are guaranteed to get some great water views and see the mountains on nice days. Here, there are a fair amount of walking trails, a playground and a waterfront beach. With all of these spots, you’re bound to find a lovely area for you and your friends or family to enjoy some snacks and absorb your surroundings.

Dash Point State Park

With a campground located in the park, for those who want to turn their picnic into a weekend getaway, Dash Point is the place to go. The campsites may be on the smaller side, but the abundance of wildlife makes up for it. With loads of trails to walk and spaces to play games like frisbee, you will definitely not be bored at this gorgeous site.

With the increase in vaccine administration and things slowly reopening, more areas should become available over time. For now, it is still a good idea to remain distanced from others but still enjoy the nice weather while we can.

Like this: Like Loading...