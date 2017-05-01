What’s new in the world of Samsung

Samsung is one of the leading technology and smart appliance companies in the world, and 2017 has been a year of many new releases.

Samsung’s most popular product is the Samsung Galaxies. They recently released their new Galaxy S8 and S8+, which are currently available for purchase at cell service provider retailers across the globe.

The Galaxy S8 features the world’s first infinity screen, which stretches along the entire front of the phone. The new phone also features their dual-pixel camera, which Samsung’s site describes as “fast enough to catch just about anything, and smart enough to understand what it sees.”

The Galaxy S8 — with a 5.8 inch display — starts at $724. The Galaxy S8+ — with a 6.2 inch display — starts at $824.

The most recent information launch of Samsung’s was during Consumer Electronic Show — a global technology show that takes place every January in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Samsung released their Family Hub 2.0 refrigerator lineup at the show. The fridge packs a 21.5 inch display that becomes a control panel for ordering groceries, looking up recipes and knowing what is inside fridge without opening the door. The new technology also features voice-control and music and video streaming.

Samsung’s Family Hub fridge also has cameras inside that allow owners to see their fridge from anywhere. Youtube tech star Jonathan Morrison said this feature “allows you to check on your phone what’s inside your fridge which is awesome.”

Samsung has had issues in the past concerning the quality of their products, with phones exploding across the nation — mostly on airplanes due to altitude.

UW Tacoma alumna Suhaila Hanno recalls being on a plane where all Samsung Edge phones were required to be turned off. “I wouldn’t get a Samsung phone just because you never know the quality of the product you’re getting. I’m just sticking to my iPhone, honestly,” she said.

On Nov. 4, 2016, Samsung issued a voluntary recall of their home washers. The recall affects top-load washers manufactured between March 2011 and October 2016, claiming that, “washers may lose balance, triggering excessive vibrations, resulting in the tops separating from the washer.”