7 art projects to do in quarantine

Since art studios and stores are closed, people are having issues finding activities aside from watching TV or cleaning the house for the third time. At first it might not seem possible to find anything to do, but if you search deep enough, you will be able to find something to grab your attention.

Tacoma Art Museum

The art museum’s Facebook page provides informational articles about art while also offering multiple ideas for projects to do while stuck at home. Some of these are creating your own emotion sculpture, or reading about different artists, or looking at art collections they have shared on their Facebook page. If you would like to see more information check out their Facebook page Tacoma Art Museum.

Dazed & Reused Artworks & Boutique

This is an art studio located in the 6th Avenue area who are providing virtual classes regarding projects to do during quarantine as well. Some of their projects involve rock painting and watercolors, and they also have a few upcoming events open to the public:

Funky Fungi: April 22 @ 3 p.m.

Moon and Stone Workshop: April 22 @ 7 p.m.

Mandala Stone Workshop: April 25 @ 1 p.m.

Painting Baby Yoda Workshop: April 25 @ 4 p.m.

While these are all online workshops, in order to participate you’ll have to get the supplies at the shop or have it sent to you, check out their Facebook page called Dazed & Reused Artworks & Boutique if you are interested.

Harptoons Publishing

This is a Facebook group that does live step-by-step drawings almost every day at 2 p.m. EST — so around 11 a.m. PST. While most are cartoon-like drawings, from watching some of the live videos it is apparent they’re targeted at beginner artists while the instructor takes it slow and talks them through. If you happen to miss the live video don’t worry: they will be saved on the Facebook page called Harptoons Publishing to give you hours of drawing fun. The best part is that all you need for this is a pencil and paper — something that almost anyone is guaranteed to find at home.

Art Studio 27

Art Studio 27 have been selling curbside DIY art projects to do during this time while also providing the paints, brushes, canvas plus anything else the project requires. The projects being handed out are quite simple so you’re left with your own artistic imagination. The studio only has a limited amount of material per each project, so if you want in on something like this follow their Facebook page Art Studio 27 for updates.

Pretty Gritty Tours

This Facebook page is dedicated to conducting tours around Tacoma and giving the community a look into the hidden knowledge and history of the area. With this quarantine in place giving these tours has become impossible, so instead, they have transitioned the tours to a virtual platform.

Upcoming events include:

Trivia Night: April 22 @ 8 p.m.

A Virtual Bar Tour (2): April 25 @ 7:45 p.m.

Sacred Spaces: May 2 @ 8 p.m.

Virtual Tour of Wright Park: May 5 @ 3:30 p.m.

If you go into the videos section on Facebook page called Pretty Gritty Tours, you can watch other event tours that have already happened, as well.

Nature Walks

This is a DIY project that involves adventure. Go to a park or find a trail that you have never been to, and collect fallen leaves, flowers, twigs, and rocks along the trail. When you get home find something sturdy — such as cardboard or scrap wood — and make a nature collage from your walk. In order to make sure the items stay on, use a hot glue gun — if you don’t have one, Amazon supplies a wide variety.

Homemade Masks

This idea could go a couple of different ways. You could make a normal mask or an abstract face out of cardboard layering the pieces on top of one another — shape of the face, shape of the eyes, inside of the eyes, etc. After everything is put together, you can paint it with acrylic to add some color — again if you do not have all the painting tools look into local art stores to see if they do deliveries. A good place to find inspiration for a homemade face mask is Pinterest which will have hundreds of ideas. Also Youtube will give you ideas as well you just have to be specific in your wording in the searches otherwise you will get face masks that are the ones that everyone is making with this outbreak.

