True crime to watch on Netflix while in quarantine

When trying to find a new crime show on Netflix, do you ever get so overwhelmed by all of the choices available? Well, you are not alone. It happens to everyone — sometimes you find something that looks interesting but it ends up being in a different language for more than half the documentary, or sometimes it just fails to hold your attention after a few minutes. Hopefully, this article will help you find documentaries that you have not seen yet and give you something to watch while being stuck at home.

“Tiger King”

If you have not seen or heard about this story, it should be first on your list. At first glance this story may seem like a simple documentary about people petting cubs and selling and breeding tigers. However, it quickly takes a turn to focus on the possibility of murder.

“The Staircase”

When a man comes home from an evening out in the backyard, he finds his wife dead on the staircase inside his home and thus becomes the prime suspect. Throughout the case, he continuously claims innocence, but prior events from his past lead people to believe otherwise.

“Dirty John”

A single woman finds the man of her dreams on a dating site and the two quickly become married. She is blinded by love and fails to see what her children do in her new husband, Dr. John. Soon, the true side of John is revealed and she sees he’s not all that he’s cracked up to be.

“The Pharmacist”

A man starts his own investigation into the death of his son and the information he uncovers leads him to a pharmacist that takes advantage of their patients. Being a pharmacist himself, the man begins seeing the real truth of what was really happening.

“Killer Inside The Mind of Aaron Hernandez”

The story of Aaron Hernadez is a tragic one. From Hernandez building up his career to a possible murder and suicide, this documentary delves into his life before the murder occurred, during the case and the aftermath. This documentary also inspects the inner workings of his brain and the damage that could have caused the change of behavior.

“The People Vs. OJ Simpson”

Based on the book by the same name, this is a docu-series about the OJ Simpson trial from both the defense and the prosecution’s point of views. This fresh look gives people a chance to look closer into the case versus just observing the outside information.

“Evil Genius”

This story starts off with a pizza man who has a bomb strapped to his neck and is told to follow directions in order to survive — sadly, he doesn’t survive. When the cops investigate the culprit, they get caught up in a tangle of webs and are surprised by what they uncovered.

“Making a Murderer”

When a woman was found dead on the Avery property, the police only truly investigated one person — Stephen Avery. Despite Avery’s claims of complete innocence, his past convictions led the police to charge and deem him guilty. This is the telling of Avery’s story and his lawyer’s belief that the real killer is still out free.

“The Keepers”

Two former students conduct an investigation of the murder of Sister Catherine Cesnik in 1969. With this investigation. they expose what really was going on at their school Archbishop Keough High, a Catholic school in Baltimore, and uncover the details about the people who ran it.

“Don’t f**k with Cats”

This documentary contains graphic scenes depicting videos and photos of animal abuse and violence — trigger warning; if this type of material bothers you then this might not be the film for you. This story begins with videos of animal abuse that then leads to murder. With the help of an online Facebook community who put their lives on hold to find the person posting these cat videos, they help the Canadian police find the person doing these crimes.

“Murder Mountian”

In the mountains of Humboldt County, California people come from all over to make easy money in the marijuana business, but some people who go up into the mountain are never seen again.

“The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez”

Trigger warning: this is another one with graphic scenes. This series deals with child neglect and abuse, so if this is something that bothers you then this might not be for you. While this story — no matter how tragic it is — unveils the corruption within CPS and how it failed this child, it also shows how the legal and justice system could be fixed.

Like this: Like Loading...