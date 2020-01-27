The Shivas bring a new rock n’ roll experience to Tacoma

Since releasing their fifth and latest album “Dark Thoughts” on October 25, The Shivas — who have been rocking the stage since 2006 — have decided to take their music on the road again. On the third stop of their five weeklong US tour, the Portland natives made a stop in Tacoma for the first time in multiple years.

Accompanied by the two Washington-local bands Reverse Death and Baywitch — both of whom are based out of Seattle — the show presented well over two and a half hours of rock to please its audience inside of Alma Mater’s Fawcett Hall concert venue.

Reverse Death, the psychedelic-rock solo act that switched between playing the drums and guitar while also singing, was first to take the stage on Jan. 19 and played for roughly 30 minutes before passing the platform over to Baywitch. Baywitch, the Toon Doom/ Smurf-Rock trio contrived of the bassist and singer Sicily R., guitarist and singer Lila B., and drummer Daniel O., who introduce themselves as a “surf coven,” proceeded to play another short 30 minute set as the second opener of the evening.

Following both of the opening performances, the room’s anticipation was running high as the audience was eagerly waiting for the headlining quartet to take the stage. Contrived of guitarist/singer Jared Molyneux, bassist Eric Shanafelt, drummer/singer Kristin Leonard, all of whom have been with the band since their debut in 2006, and guitarist Jeff Boyardee, the most recent addition to the group in 2017.

Despite having a new member travel with the band on this tour, The Shivas opted to play music they’ve produced throughout their 14 year long career as a band rather than solely focusing on their most recent album. Ranging from old favorites such as “You Make Me Wanna Die” and “So Far out of Control” to their newer album releases like “Gloria” and “Turn Me On”, the band catered to a crowd full of day one supporters and new fans alike.

With heavy rock hitters, surf rock, and slower psychedelic songs of the evening, all being complemented by an impressive display of colorful lights and strobes as well, The Shivas, Baywitch, and Reverse Death delivered an exciting show that left everyone in the room feeling impressed and in high spirits. Next time The Shivas make an appearance in Tacoma, it won’t be one to miss.

The Shivas kick off the third day of their 5-week tour in Tacoma at Alma Matter.

PHOTO BY TALIA COLLETT

