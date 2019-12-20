Enchant Christmas is a once in a lifetime experience

Enchant Christmas is a couple years young to Seattle, and it is still highly anticipated as a holiday favorite. Enchant Christmas has the largest light maze filled with various holiday markets, an ice rink, and enough food options to fulfill your Christmas wish list. Only located in three areas around the county, Seattle is lucky enough to open their arms and have T-Mobile Park be the venue for such a beautiful attraction. Although tickets are a little steep — especially those with large families — it is well worth the price, as you get the best bang for your buck.

The experience started when you head into the light maze. The story goes that Eddie the Mischievous Elf has hidden eight gifts around the maze, and maze goers must find all eight in order to achieve the best experience. When you first walk into the maze, workers dressed as nutcrackers hand you scratch ticket, where you will be able to keep track of your findings. It is not mandatory, however it brings the experience to a lot more fun.

Within the maze, there are many life-size objects made of Christmas lights, such as presents, bears, and trees. The maze gets tricky, as many areas look alike and have hanging Christmas lights that dangle down over head, but that’s the fun in this. Once the maze is completed, you have the option to continue looking around, or have the ability to ice skate — print the waiver before heading to the park —, shop around the dozens of holiday markets from local vendors, or even grabbing a bite to eat. A recommendation is to try the holiday treats, such as the gingerbread cookies, hot cocoa or the T-Mobile Park special of garlic fries. For adults, opt for the Cinna Drinks — a boozy option that comes in a lit up, light bulb souvenir cup.

If you are a die-hard Christmas fanatic, I suggest checking out Enchant Christmas. For the price, you are able to spend hours with friends and family, yummy food, and great photo ops. Enchant Christmas runs until Dec. 29 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

