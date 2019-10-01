5 UWT resources to utilize on campus this year

Coming into the new academic year, students may be feeling overwhelmed. Students may have questions regarding their major, need help finding internships to satisfy requirements, or just needing some positive coping skills to get through the quarter. UW Tacoma hosts helpful organizations that are meant to help students navigate their way through their college career. Here are 5 resources students need to be aware of as Fall quarter commences.

Center for Equity and Inclusion

The Center for Equity and Inclusion is one of the most important organizations on campus to know about as a UWT student. The center is all about welcoming diversity on campus — whether you be from a marginalized background, or if you need to know more about your identity, others identities, and how to connect with other communities of identities. CEI Program Support Supervisor Nedra Mailo believes the CEI is a safe place for all students, regardless of their background. “The CEI is a safe place for students to engage in critical conversations focused around social justice, share experiences and stories, and build community with students and staff and faculty,” she said. Dr. Jimmy McCarty, the Director of the CEI, trains and coaches both faculty and student leaders on how to make the campus as a whole a safe zone on campus. “In the CEI, we try to be be a liberatory space for all people who want a more equitable, inclusive, and beautifully diverse world.” The CEI is located in WCG 102, for students to utilize their services, as well as The Pantry.

Counseling & Psychological Services

UWT offers free counseling services on campus — the Counseling and Psychological Services Center — located in MAT 354. According to their web page, their mission is to “improve the mental health and well-being of our campus community.” CAPS provides professional and trained counselors to help with a variety of different aspects such as personal issues, stress coping, LGBTQ+ safe zones, and to focus on personal and academic growth. Cassandra Nichols, director of the Student Counseling Center, wanted to remind the campus on possible trainings with organizations and groups. “We are always happy to be invited to talk with students, staff and faculty groups about our services and about any aspect of mental health — including prevention,” she said. “Just contact us.” The Counseling and Psychological Services center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

Paolo Larano, a resident in the Studetn Counseling Center in June 2019

PHOTO BY CATRINA TERRILL

Teaching and Learning Center

The Teaching and Learning Center — located in SNO 260 — is a great tool for students to utilize when needing academic tutoring. Cara Farnell, Program Coordinator of the TLC, explains the use of the TLC and why it is pivotal for student life on campus. “The TLC is free tutoring in quantitative subjects, Spanish, and writing, and you’ve already paid for it in your tuition and fees,” Farnell said. She also talked on grade insecurities and that anyone can utilize the TLC to better their grades. “It doesn’t matter where you are starting from because everyone can get a little better,” she said. “Anyone can level up in their academics and you don’t have to do it alone — we are here to help.” Stop by the TLC — even if you are not seeking tutoring — and grab some stickers and meet with some of the working students and staff. “We have new TLC stickers to collect this year, so come by to grab one, and follow us on Instagram (@uwttlc),” Farnell said. The TLC is open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.–7 p.m., and Fridays from 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Navigation signs in the TLC

PHOTO BY NATALIE PEYTON

Career Development

The Career Development Center is a great tool for students to use when deciding their future in both their educational career, and their future careers. The Career Development Center has Career Preparation Consultants on a walk-in basis from 12 p.m.–2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Dawn Williams, Assistant Director of Career Development and Education, spoke on some of the opportunities that the Career Development Center gives to students. “Career Development is here to assist current students and alumni in developing, evaluating, and achieving professional goals,” she said. “Students can connect with us through workshops, Handshake, 1:1 and group appointments to get help no matter where they are in their career journey.” Whether you need help sprucing up your resume or helping find a job on campus, the Career Development Center is the right place to go. “Anytime is a good time to plan for success after college,” Williams said. Career Development is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. in MAT 106.

The Office of Student Financial Aid

College is expensive, and learning how to fund tuition costs is a must on a student’s to-do list. The Office of Student Financial Aid, located in MAT 206, have the tools and resources to make college financial obligations a little less stressful. Victoria Hill-Ouhl, Director of Student Financial and Scholarship Services, encourage students to partner with them. “Students commit to utilizing their university tools like MyUW and Financial drop-in advising,” she said. “In addition, we ask them to have some knowledge and awareness of financial aid processes and deadlines, like the January 15 priority deadline for FAFSA.” The office is open Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m.–5 p.m., and Friday’s from 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. “For more reasons and more, we think financial aid should be on every student’s list to visit at least once every quarter!” Hill-Ouhl said.

