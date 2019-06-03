TV shows for your binging needs.

‘Barry’

After making a name for himself on Saturday Night Live, Bill Hader created and now stars in his own TV show that reveals the genius behind the legendary man. In “Barry,” Hader plays former U.S. Marine Barry Berkman, who uses his military expertise to become a highly-skilled hitman. However, despite his prowess, Berkman sees this hitman career as morally dubious and professionally limiting. On a hit mission to Los Angeles, Berkman stumbles into an acting class, where his desperation leads him to pursuing an acting career, while still balancing his secret life as a hitman. Inevitably, Barry’s two lives occasionally intersect, leading to a confusing and stressful lifestyle for someone undergoing somewhat of an identity crisis. This complicated situation leads to endless hilarity, twists and turns, and exciting action scenes. I highly recommend “Barry” to anyone who has access to HBO, and is a fan of dark comedy — because it does get really dark.

-Miles Cameron, A&E Editor

‘Dead to Me’

The new Netflix original show “Dead to Me” focuses on a grieving widow, Jen (played by Christina Applegate) whose husband died in an extremely sudden and violent death. In a grief support group, Jen makes a quirky new friend, Judy (played by Linda Cardellini), who offers her loyal companionship during a difficult time. Slowly, secrets about Jen’s new friend are uncovered, as well as secrets about her late husband — ones he failed to disclose during their marriage.

This show combines countless universal themes such as family problems, trust, forgiveness, grief, and friendship, while also using well-placed humor and lightness. It’s surprisingly easy to relate to the characters despite their unique circumstances. While Netflix has only produced one season — comprised of 10 episodes — so far, the show is addictive enough to be renewed, and could easily be binged in one night. I was truly surprised at how much I loved this show, and I can’t wait for the next season.

-Meghan Rand, News Reporter

‘Last Chance U’

Every sports enthusiast — if they haven’t already — needs to check out the Netflix original series “Last Chance U.” The show, which debuted summer of 2016 following the season of junior college football powerhouse East Mississippi Community College, aims to highlight the lives of highly talented players who have found themselves playing at a junior college rather than in a Division I program. The viewer begins to become invested in the players as the show focuses on different players’ backstories, as well as the adversity they had to fight through to end up where they are today.

Every two seasons, the producers of “Last Chance U” change locations, focusing on a different school. Changing schools every two years keeps the show fresh with new players to follow as they try to achieve their lifelong dreams as football players. So far, there have been three seasons of the show, with the next set to be released sometime during the upcoming summer. Each episode is about a hour long, with up to nine episodes per season. Because the seasons are so short, I recommend binge-watching the show in order to become truly invested in the premise and players. The upcoming season will take place at Independence Community College in Kansas for the second year in a row.

-Brooks Moeller, A&E Sports Columnist

‘The Good Doctor’

“The Good Doctor,” created by David Shore, is unlike most television shows. It has everything a show could need: doctors, surgical residents, friendship and diversity. This hour-long drama focuses on an autistic surgeon named Shaun Murphy (played by Freddie Highmore), who has recently landed a job as a surgical resident at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. While receiving the job was at first difficult due to Shaun’s adversities, he ultimately proves the hospital board members wrong when he shows his capability after a video of him saving a young boy’s life at the airport leaks online.

The character of Shaun is a unique, as he uses his brain to think critically — something most of his colleagues do not. While Shaun continues to receive animosity due to his autism, he time and again proves himself to be a valuable, and more than capable of doing his job. This show teaches countless valuable lessons to its viewers, such as to not judge others at first glance.

“The Good Doctor” currently has two seasons, which are still airing and also available on Hulu. So, next time you have some spare some time, consider watching the amazing Dr. Shaun Murphy and his team. You’re guaranteed to be left eagerly waiting for the season three premiere.

-Bengisu Incetas, Opinion Columnist

ABC’s “The Good Doctor” stars Chukuma Modu as Dr. Jared Kalu, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Beau Garrett as Jessica Preston, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Tamlyn Tomita as Allegra Aoki and Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez. (ABC/Bob D’Amico)

