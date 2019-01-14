Huskies in the Hallway: 1/14/19
This week, Mitchell Fermo asked his fellow Huskies
Would you break-up completely with social media?
“No. The only reason I wouldn’t break up with social media is because it keeps me updated on news and disasters. The good of social media keeps us informed of the problems we face.”
“I’ve already done it. Social media is a very toxic place where you are forced to compare yourself to other people. It can really lower your self-esteem and put your mind into a mental hole.”
“No, I would need a really good reason to completely break-up with social media. I don’t use it too much now, but it is important for growing your circle of contacts. It is a pathway to getting a good job, as well as being informed of current events.”
“Yes, I would break-up completely with social media. It has toxic implications and gives a false veil of reality. People like to present themselves as something they are not in this false reality.”
“I have almost broken up with social media. I find that it is all time consuming. I do not think I could completely break away from social media, though.”
COMPILED AND PHOTOS BY MITCHELL FERMO