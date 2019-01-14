4 recipes to cure the rainy day blues

MACARONI AND CHEESE

(Makes 4 servings)

This simple mac and cheese reci­pe is perfect for cooking and will allow you to ball on your student budget — the ingredients might even already be in your pantry! In a large pot, boil water to make your pasta — either elbow or another noodle of your choos­ing.

When the pasta is cooked to your liking, drain and set aside.

In another pot, melt the butter and flour to make a roux.

After the roux is made, slowly add milk and cheese into the mixture.

When the cheese is melted, pour in the cooked pasta and enjoy this easy and affordable mac and cheese!

You will need:

16 ounces of pasta

2 tablespoons of butter

2 1/2 tablespoons of flour

3 cups of milk

2 cups of cheese — cheddar preferably

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

(Makes 1 serving)

Due to the close of the holiday season, the time of baking big batch­es of chocolate chip cookies has sadly left with Santa. Save yourself some time and money by buying pre-made store-bought cookie dough to store in your freezer or fridge.



Begin by cutting parchment paper into squares and place them on a flat sur­face.

Roll dough into two inch balls and place on parchment paper squares.

Wrap each cookie and store in a large ziplock bag, and you’re fin­ished!



When you want a cookie, un­wrap one and place on baking sheet. Bake the cookie at 375 degrees for 10–15 minutes and enjoy your gooey, warm chocolate chip cookie!

You will need:

1 package of pre-made chocolate chip cookie dough

1 pack of parchment paper

CROCKPOT FRENCH ONION SOUP

(Makes 6 servings)

Melt the chill of the Washington winter days away and wrap yourself in a blanket and enjoy this hot crock­pot french onion soup!

To start, turn the crockpot on high and add in the cubed butter.

After the butter is fully melted, add the thinly sliced onions into the pot, and caramelize them in the butter for 5–6 hours.

Once the onions are caramelized to your liking, turn the crockpot on low and add the beef broth, the bay leaf and minced garlic.

Next, add salt and pepper to taste.

Allow this concoction to cook for an additional hour and then dis­card the bay leaf from the soup.

Pour soup into two oven-safe bowls and place on a baking sheet.

Sprinkle cheese on top of each bowl of soup and broil for 2-–4 minutes in the oven — the cheese should be golden and bubbly!

Set the soup on the stove to cool, and serve immediately.

You will need:

6 tablespoons of cubed unsalted butter

4 large yellow onions — thinly sliced

8 cups of low sodium beef broth

1 bay leaf

2 cloves of minced garlic

Handful of Gruyere cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

EASY GRILLED CHEESE AND TOMATO SOUP

(Makes 1 serving)

COURTESY OF FLICKR ARNOLD GATILAO

Crisp, stormy days call for comfort food, and nothing says traditional com­fort like the staple of delicious grilled cheese and tomato soup! Reminisce your childhood and dunk the grilled cheese in the tomato soup — you will bring back your favorite nostalgic snack and feel just like a child again!

In a pot, pour one can of Campbell’s tomato soup whilst heating.

Next, fill the soup can with milk and pour into the same pot.

Bring soup and milk mixture to a boil, stirring occasionally.

Take off heat, cover and allow to simmer.

As the soup sits, begin making the grilled cheese — it is just as simple as the soup!

But­ter both sides of each slice of bread and put both slices into a pan.

On one slice of bread, place cheese and melt lightly.

Once the cheese is melted, flip the slice of bread without the cheese onto the slice with cheese and toast to your taste.

Finally, place the finished grilled cheese on to a plate, pour the tomato soup into a bowl, and voila! You’ll be reliving your childhood and keeping warm!

You will need:

1 can of Campbell’s tomato soup

Milk

2 slices of bread

Butter

2 slices of cheddar cheese

COURTESY OF FLICKR ARNOLD GATILAO