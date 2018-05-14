The annual UWT Block Party is almost here

UW Tacoma’s Student Activities Board, Registered Student Organizations and the Center for Student Involvement invites all UWT students and their fam­ilies to join the annual Block Party on the Prairie Line Trail May 18 11 a.m.–2 p.m. There will be food, activities and prizes for students to win from the games. The event will be free for UW students.

Each year, the event has a theme that the participating organizations center their activities and booths around. Previ­ous themes have included things such as Disney and Blast from the Past. This year, in addition to the normal Block Party activities, SAB will be adding carnival rides and games to match the theme for Block Party 2018: the Carnival. Among the planned attractions for this year’s Block Party are inflatable slides, a two-person bungee jump trampoline and a small mechanical carnival ride called Pirate’s Revenge.

Angeline Jimenez, SAB entertain­ment coordinator, talked about what the Block Party accomplishes for the campus.

“Our goal is to make to make this year’s Block Party grand and inviting for all of UW Tacoma,” Jimenez said. “Striv­ing for success is my overall goal when I’m cultivating events. Especially with the annual Block Party, I want to ensure that every attendee is pleased and enjoys the event.”

RSO’s that are participating will have booths set up with games and activities. For instance, the Accounting Students Association and the Partners in Action to Transform Healthcare booths will include giant yard Jenga and medical trivia, respectively. In addition to activi­ties and games, students can learn more about what each RSO is and how they contribute to the UWT campus. In preparation for the campus event, par­ticipating RSOs each received $100 to purchase items for their booths to make this year’s block party fun and interactive.

