Huskies in the Hallway: 5/14/18

Each week, a Ledger correspondent asks their fellow Huskies about current events. This week, Alex Alderman asked her fellows:

What do you want to see your student allocative fees put towards?

Ragul Murali,

Sophomore, Biomed:

“I would like to see the money spread widely,

providing a wide range of services to students.”

Austin Collins,

Junior, Information Technology:

“The computer labs in the science building need better

equipment, I would rather use my own laptop than the

computers currently available in that building.”

Sam Luthi,

Junior, Sust. Urban Development:

“I would like to see the funds spent on a wide variety of things

for students both recreational and educational.”

Alec Robydek,

Senior, Environmental Studies:

“I feel like there should be more money put into

Academic Advising and TLC considering they are used so much.”

Justin Wadland,

Faculty, Associate Director of the Library:

“I would like to see funds that encourage departments

to work together to meet students’ needs. Also,

funding for the library to offer more textbooks and

other resources to students.”

Like this: Like Loading...