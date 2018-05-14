The Tacoma Ledger

News Magazine for UW Tacoma

Huskies in the Hallway 

Huskies in the Hallway: 5/14/18

Alex Alderman , , , , ,

Each week, a Ledger correspondent asks their fellow Huskies about current events. This week, Alex Alderman asked her fellows:

What do you want to see your student allocative fees put towards?

Ragul Murali,
Sophomore, Biomed:

“I would like to see the money spread widely,
providing a wide range of services to students.”

Austin Collins,
Junior, Information Technology:

“The computer labs in the science building need better
equipment, I would rather use my own laptop than the
computers currently available in that building.”

Sam Luthi,
Junior, Sust. Urban Development:

“I would like to see the funds spent on a wide variety of things
for students both recreational and educational.”

Alec Robydek,
Senior, Environmental Studies:

“I feel like there should be more money put into
Academic Advising and TLC considering they are used so much.”

Justin Wadland,
Faculty, Associate Director of the Library:

“I would like to see funds that encourage departments
to work together to meet students’ needs. Also,
funding for the library to offer more textbooks and
other resources to students.”

Alex Alderman

Alex is studying sustainable urban development. She loves going to events around Tacoma and telling people about them. Her goal is to use her degree to make cities more sustainable.

You May Also Like

Dawg House finishes upgrades

Mitchell Fermo Comments Off on Dawg House finishes upgrades

FAFSA priority deadline is almost here

Mitchell Fermo Comments Off on FAFSA priority deadline is almost here

Late Night Study Space Program now active

Fajar Lodhi Comments Off on Late Night Study Space Program now active
%d bloggers like this: