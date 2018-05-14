Huskies in the Hallway: 5/14/18
Each week, a Ledger correspondent asks their fellow Huskies about current events. This week, Alex Alderman asked her fellows:
What do you want to see your student allocative fees put towards?
Ragul Murali,
Sophomore, Biomed:
“I would like to see the money spread widely,
providing a wide range of services to students.”
Austin Collins,
Junior, Information Technology:
“The computer labs in the science building need better
equipment, I would rather use my own laptop than the
computers currently available in that building.”
Sam Luthi,
Junior, Sust. Urban Development:
“I would like to see the funds spent on a wide variety of things
for students both recreational and educational.”
Alec Robydek,
Senior, Environmental Studies:
“I feel like there should be more money put into
Academic Advising and TLC considering they are used so much.”
Justin Wadland,
Faculty, Associate Director of the Library:
“I would like to see funds that encourage departments
to work together to meet students’ needs. Also,
funding for the library to offer more textbooks and
other resources to students.”