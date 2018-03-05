CLUB SPOTLIGHT: Bicycle Club

A new club focused on cycling was recently established at UW Tacoma. The Bicycle club welcomes new members interested in bicycling to join them. The Bicycle Club’s first event, Let’s Talk Bikes, is March 28 from noon to 1:30 p.m. along UWT’s Prairie Line Trail.

Here prospective members can meet club officers and learn about how get involved.

Club president, Theresa Harding, started the club with the help of some classmates as a class project. Driven by their passion for cycling and love of campus involvement, they took their project a step farther by taking the necessary steps to make the Bicycle Club a Registered Student Organization.

The club was founded on fostering an inclusive environment for all members and experience levels.

“The Bicycle Club’s mission is centered around empowering its members on and off the bicycle and enhanced overall wellness with physical activity, socialization and community involvement,” Harding said.

As for concrete goals, the club wants to help members who may not have access to cycling opportunities have healthy community fun.

“Providing resources to help members obtain bicycles and organizing fun, safe rides are our primary goals for this year,” Harding said.

This club is free and open to all students who are interested in cycling. No bicycling experience or bicycle is required to join.

“We hope to build an active membership that fosters an inclusive and supportive structure for all levels of bicycle enthusiasts,” Harding said.

See the Bicycle Club’s calendar of events at

dawgden.tacoma.uw.edu/ organization/bicycleclub

