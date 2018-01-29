Tacoma ups its already stellar art game

Tacoma is one of the most artistic cities in Washington. There has a huge variety of museums, art galleries and events that are more than worth checking out. And, lucky for you, we have the rundown of some of the best current exhibits in the 253.

TRAVERSING PARALLELS BY MICHAEL E. TAYLOR AT MUSEUM OF GLASS

Students: $12 with valid ID; Adults: $15

Ok, so besides the very artistic name, this exhibit is created by Michael Taylor. Taylor’s artwork is inspired by a wide variety of things, including parts of his scientific interests like subatomic particles. I haven’t the slightest clue what exactly that is or how it can be applied into glass art, but the end result does have a very calculated and scientific feel to it. Taylor, who started off in ceramics, favors geometric pieces of art and captures both an analytical and wondrous feel to his work. You wouldn’t expect art to make you think of science, but if you’re wondering how in the world Taylor does, then check this exhibit out.

WASHINGTON: MY HOME AT WASHINGTON STATE HISTORY MUSEUM

Adults: $14

Early settler Alexander Tutton perfectly explained the way thousands of Washingtonians feel about living in our rainy state: “It has rained nearly every day since I have been here and yet I like it.” Truer words have never been spoken!

In the current exhibit at the Washington State History Museum, people can take a look into the different ways people first made their journey to Washington. The accounts on display range from the 1840s to 2015. This exhibit includes the story of the first African-American family to arrive in the Territory of Washington, and the first family of Syrian refugees who settled in Seattle. Those who go to the exhibit will catch a glimpse of what life and travel was like many years ago, and will likely leave with a newfound appreciation for our state.

EXOTIC SEDUCTIVE SUPERCARS AT LE MAY — AMERICA’S CAR MUSEUM

Students: $14; Adults: $18

For all the car lovers out there, this one’s for you! Likely the most popular museum on the list, the Le May Car Museum is featuring some of the most drooled over cars. Unfortunately, they’re not letting you test drive them. But hey, we can dream.

This exhibit features a few Porsches, a drag racing car and, of course, many more. You’ll have to check it out for yourself to see the full roster but one thing’s for sure, I wouldn’t miss a chance to see some of the top sports cars up close.

MOON MOAN BY RAVEN JUAREZ & ASIA TAIL AT 950 GALLERY

What used to be known as the Spaceworks Gallery, but is now called Moon Moan, features new works by Raven Juarez and Asia Tail. In these works, childhood best friends use the moon as a focal point, highlighting lunar influences and the many connotations taken up by the moon. Because these exhibits are new works, there is absolutely nothing online — meaning you’ll just have to go check it out yourself.

THE DYNAMIC AMERICAN WEST: HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE HAUB FAMILY COLLECTION AT TACOMA ART MUSEUM UWT

Students: Free with ID card; Students: $13; Adults: $15

This interesting exhibit looks at the forces that shaped the American West. The people and legends highlighted in the exhibit explain why the West was the way it was, and give insight as to what life was like back before everything we now know. From cowboys to outlaws, you’re sure to be glad you came.

