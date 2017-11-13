What’s cookin’, good lookin’?

Chili cheese dogs, cuban sandwiches and chicken noodle soup — you name it, they got it! Market Street Cafe is now adding a variety of hot and ready food items to their current menu. This means more food choices for those students on the go. Let’s say you’re running late to class, but you’re absolutely starving. Guess what? Now you can stop by and grab a delicious hot and ready breakfast sandwich, a corn dog or even pizza with a cup of joe and you’re ready to go!

Market Street Cafe opened in May, as requested by UW Tacoma students who wanted better quality food. It started out with a small selection of chips, coffee, sandwiches and frozen burgers — stuff you would generally find at your local gas station. But now, it has grown into a wide selection of meals, snacks and drinks. “It’s like a mixture of Starbucks and West Coast Grocery,” said Joshua Hannah, sophomore at UWT and resident of Court 17.

Although the Market Street Cafe might not have speciality drinks like peppermint mochas and pumpkin spice lattes, they do serve everything else you can find on the Starbucks menu including frappuccinos and smoothies — all at a lower price than if you were to get them at Starbucks itself. For even more savings, use your Dawg Dollars account to get a combined discount of 15 percent off your entire purchase (tax-free + 5 percent off).

Besides the freshly brewed coffee, Market Street Cafe also offers a variety of made-to-order sandwiches, salads and wraps. Students have the option to customize their own or pick from the menu. You can add extra meat, cheese or veggies to your sandwich for no additional cost.

“I usually go with the club sandwich from the menu, it has everything and it’s the best choice for meat lovers,” said Tamara Fakhoury, sophomore at UWT and resident of Court 17.

If you’re not a big fan of meat or looking for a vegan option, they also have meat-free alternatives like field roast, veggie patties and guacamole. Along with vegan cheese, they have a variety of vegan condiments like vegan ranch, avocado mayo and olive oil mayo. This option seems to be a big hit.

“[The vegan sandwich] is the best, the texture is soft, the vegan ranch and mayo compliments the lettuce and it’s just so good,” said Darrell Lockhart, junior at UWT and residence advisor of Court 17.

Market Street Cafe is also introducing a whole new line of speciality sandwiches for their “sandwich of the day special,” which includes a sandwich, medium fountain drink and a small bag of chips all for $5. If you’re not a big soda fan or want to avoid the added sugar, you can substitute the fountain drink for a bottled water or 12 oz cup of drip coffee.

If freshly brewed coffee and speciality sandwiches aren’t your thing, there’s still the warm and tasty soups! A cup of soup on a cold and rainy day is the best, especially when you pair it with a sandwich and a cup of coffee for the ultimate lunch combo. If you come in an hour before closing, you can get the soup of the day for just $1.

Come check out the Market Street Cafe, open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays. They have an entrance on the first floor inside Court 17 and a street entrance that faces the University Y Student Center.

Market Street’s Hot and Ready Foods

SANDWICH OF THE DAY

Monday: Chili dog

Tuesday: Cuban

Wednesday: Pulled pork

Thursday: Meatball sub

Friday: Chicken bake

SOUP OF THE DAY

Monday: Chili

Tuesday: Tomato

Wednesday: Chowder

Thursday: Chef’s choice

Friday: Chicken noodle

EVERYDAY HOUSE SANDWICHES

Chicken pesto

Reuben

Banana nutella melt

BLAT

Chicken bacon ranch

Club