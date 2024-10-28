Tacoma Halloween events you don’t want to miss

341 Views

With Halloween approaching this Thursday, find out the best local events to attend to celebrate the spookiest day of the year.

As Halloween approaches and October comes to an end, you may be wondering what events will be occurring this week to celebrate the holiday.

Haunted Houses are a staple of Halloween, designed to trigger the fright or flight of all who enter. Frighthouse Station, located at the Freighthouse Square, is no different and will be open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Frighthouse Station is for adults, but there will be an additional opening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday with a family friendly trick or treat event for a discounted price.

Eastside Community Center will also be hosting a haunted house on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. centered for kids to attend according to Metro Parks.

Cinemark Century Point Ruston movie theater will be celebrating Halloween by showing a variety of themed movies. Horror movies such as “Smile 2,” “Terrifier 3” and “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” will all be playing through the week of Halloween.

Point Ruston Theater. Photo by Michael Doyle.

The Tacoma Armory will be hosting a monsters game show and burlesque takeover on Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. titled “Cadaveret: A Transylvanian Encore.” This will feature several themed games, burlesque performances and prizes for contestants throughout the night. The Tacoma Armory will also be showcasing a live play of “Dracula” the weekend following Halloween, featuring accomplished playwriter Steven Dietz’s twist on the classic horror novel.

For those with children, there are a variety of places within Tacoma to trick or treat. On Oct. 31, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. the longstanding “Proctor Treats” event will be celebrating their community, local businesses and local artists. Trunk or treat events will also be going on around Tacoma for children. People’s Community Center will be hosting a trunk or treat event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Halloween that will also feature arts and crafts and a bounce house.

At UW Tacoma, there will be a Dia de los Muertos event held in the Center for Equity and Inclusion on Nov. 1 from noon to 3 p.m. The event is organized by MECHA and Latinx Student Union and will feature free food and face painting, it is an opportunity to learn more about the festivities and cultural traditions of Day of the Dead.

For fans of live music, Halloween offers local bands the opportunity to dress and perform as popular bands of the past. The Grand Cinema will be holding “A Grand Halloween Cover Show” on Halloween at 8 p.m. featuring bands covering Duster, Green Day, Neutral Milk Hotel and Daft Punk. Real Art Tacoma will be hosting “Halloween Fundraiser Tribute Show” on Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. featuring bands covering Green Day, Neutral Milk Hotel and The Pogues with profits going towards Palestine Children’s Relief Fund.

For those interested in bars and clubs, Tacoma businesses and venues will be hosting their own Halloween events for those 21 years old and older. Bar Rosa will be hosting “Haunted Ship Halloween Bash” on Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. featuring drink specials, DJ’s and a costume party. McMenamin’s Spanish Ballroom is hosting a “’90s Halloween Costume Glow Ball” on Halloween at 9 p.m., featuring a themed ballroom and glow necklaces. They encourage visitors to show up in their costumes.

In addition, Dorky’s Arcade is planning a Bar Crawl Halloween Night from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. for those over the age of 21 who are interested in bar hopping throughout downtown Tacoma.

Regardless of your age, there are Halloween-themed events happening for you throughout Tacoma this week. Whether you are interested in movies, music or culture there are a variety of events to attend to celebrate the spookiest time of the year.