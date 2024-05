Summer sports: Home games to attend this summer

11 Views

Here’s a handy list of all the home games taking place in Seattle this summer.

For soccer and baseball fans, here are all the home games you can attend in Seattle this summer.

Seattle Sounders FC Home Games:

May 29, Sounders FC vs Real Salt Lake – Bruce Lee Match

June 15, Sounders FC vs Minnesota United FC – 50th Anniversary Celebration

June 22, Sounders FC vs FC Dallas – Pride Match

June 29, Sounders FC vs Chicago Fire FC

July 6, Sounders FC vs New England Revolution

July 17 Sounders FC vs St Louis City SC

July 20, Sounders FC vs Los Angeles FC

September 15, Sounders FC vs Sporting Kansas City – Youth Day

September 18, Sounders FC vs San Jose Earthquakes

Seattle Mariners Home Games:

May 27-30, Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros

May 31-June 2, Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angles

June 10-13 Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox

June 14-16, Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers

June 28-30, Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins

July 2-4, Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles

July 5-7, Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays

July 19-21, Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros

July 22-24, Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels

August 2-4, Seattle Mariners vs. Philadelphia Phillies

August 6-8, Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers

August 9-11, Seattle Mariners vs. New York Mets

August 23-25, Seattle Mariners vs. San Francisco Giants

August 26-28, Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays

September 10-11, Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres

September 12-15, Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers

September 17-19, Seattle Mariners vs. New York Yankees

September 27-29, Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics

Featured image: A summer Mariners game at T-Mobile Park. Photo by Steph Caronna.