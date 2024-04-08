Sound Transit announces bus and train route suspensions in Pierce County

9312 Views

Sound Transit announces adjustments to transportation services, including temporary suspensions and schedule updates in Pierce County and Link light rail changes, effective March 30.

Sound Transit has revealed upcoming changes to its bus and rail services, which were planned to be in effect starting March 30, with significant impacts on ST Express routes in Pierce County and late-night 1 Line service.

In response to operator shortages, Sound Transit will temporarily suspend several ST Express bus routes. This includes Route 590 between the Tacoma Dome and downtown Tacoma, Route 580, and select trips on Routes 577, 578 and 594. Additionally, adjustments have been made to the schedules of Routes 510, 512, 513, 532 and 535 to reflect current travel times. It is unknown how long these changes will stay implemented.

Link light rail will also undergo modifications, with northbound 1 Line trips terminating at Beacon Hill Station instead of Stadium Station during late-night hours. This change, affecting the final trips each night, is necessary to accommodate testing and certification work for the upcoming Lynnwood Link Extension. Furthermore, a mix of three- and four-car trains will be in service, operating every 12 minutes between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

However, there are no changes to the Sounder or T Line service during this period.

Riders seeking transportation planning assistance or those with questions are encouraged to contact Sound Transit Customer Service at 888-889-6368, TTY Relay 711, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sound Transit emphasizes its commitment to serving the public, particularly riders who depend on its services. Efforts will continue to prioritize the needs of seniors, people with disabilities, Title VI protected populations, low-income individuals , and limited English proficiency communities.

To receive automatic email service alerts for Link light rail, ST Express, T Line, and Sounder N and S Lines, riders can sign up at soundtransit.org/Subscribe-to-alerts. A full list of service changes is available on?the Sound Transit website.

For language interpretation assistance, a language line is available at 888-889-6368, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sound Transit’s Updated Bus Routes. Photo by Karla Pastrana.

Navigating Sound Transit’s Changes. Photo by Cameron Berrens.