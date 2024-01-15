South Tacoma Station Access Project unveils plans for improved customer experience

238 Views

Sound Transit launches an online open house, inviting public input on planned enhancements around South Tacoma Sounder station. Explore proposed improvements and share your priorities for a more accessible and connected community.

The project proposes improvements encompassing various facets, including enhanced connections on South Adams Street to South Tacoma Station and Metro Parks Tacoma’s SERA campus, the implementation of protected bike lanes on South Pine Street from Center Street to South 47th Street, and upgraded infrastructure around South Tacoma Station.



The project’s priority is a commitment to better walking, rolling, bicycling, and bus facilities in South Tacoma. The open house encouraged residents to participate in prioritizing improvements and provides updates on specific aspects of the project. Specifically, it encouraged residents to share their feedback on Priority 2 improvements, influencing the future developments around South Tacoma Station.



Last year’s identified Priority 1 improvements are expected to be completed unless unforeseen challenges arise. These include various enhancements such as pedestrian and bike connections on South 58th and 60th streets, improvements in the Edison neighborhood along South 58th Street, station accessibility and safety upgrades and more.

The map outlines Sound Transit’s vision for improved access and connectivity in South Tacoma. | Image via South Sound Transit website



As for the changes since last year, the protected bike lanes on South Tacoma Way were removed from the study, pending additional city planning for the corridor’s long-term vision. The proposed walking, rolling, and biking path north of SERA Campus faces refinement due to width challenges. The environmental review and design refinements are ongoing. The Sound Transit Board is expected to select the improvements in 2024. Construction agreements between Sound Transit and the City of Tacoma will follow, with completion slated for 2030.



As the project progresses, the city will collaborate with property owners to address right-of-way issues before entering the construction phase. The proposed changes aim to reclaim space in the city’s right-of-way, currently used for private purposes such as on-street parking and landscaping.



The Sound Transit Board’s commitment to community engagement and public input reflects a collaborative effort to shape a more accessible and connected future for South Tacoma.