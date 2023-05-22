Writer’s block and how to overcome it

With finals season coming up, here are some tips for beating writer’s block.

As many writers will tell you, writer’s block is inevitable. Every so often, I just cannot seem to get anything down on the page. I have no inspiration or motivation to try to come up with another essay or article. I have found a couple of things that help when I think I have no more words.

Doing something else

One of the first things I do when I feel myself getting blocked is do something else to try to spark something creatively. This could be cleaning, crocheting, going for a walk, listening to music or anything else but writing. I have found stepping away,doing something else and coming back to the piece is one of the best ways for me to see where I could further improve or add things.

Free writing

Another practice I use in my writing is free writing. This could be journaling or typing something on a computer, but it should be judgment-free and without any real purpose. I think sometimes the block can come from the other parts of our lives. Getting those thoughts and emotions out on the page or whatever is taking up space in your mind can clear that block.

Reading another piece of work

Every piece of art has been inspired by other pieces of work, so reading another piece of literature, whether it is your own or someone else’s, can help spark creativity. I am personally a huge fan of fantasy, mystery and somewhat dystopian fiction. When I take a break and look at my old work or find someone else’s work to analyze, I find myself with more inspiration than before.

With finals season approaching, writer’s block is something everyone will deal with, especially for English and other writing majors. These are just a few of the things I do to not let writer’s block keep me from conquering finals week and ending the quarter right.