UWT’s DawgDen has returned for another year and new items

Students can redeem the Dawg Bones they’ve collected by attending school events throughout the year for items ranging from keychains to hoodies.

Photo by Alexa Christie

The end of Spring Quarter and the ‘22-‘23 school year sees the Center for Student Involvement (CSI) opening their Dawg Bones shop for students. Dawg Bones is a point system that allows students to accumulate points by attending school events often sponsored or held by the CSI and then spending them on prizes and items.

The end of each school quarter sees the Dawg Bones shop opening for students and allowing them to redeem their points for various items that range from stickers and keychains to limited quantity items such as beanies and hoodies.

Items are often on a first-come, first-serve basis and the quantity of an item can always be inquired about through CSI. Students unsure of their current Dawg Bone count can also email the CSI to see their total point count.

This quarter introduces new prizes in the shop such as a reusable tote bag and a 3D printed Husky keychain. While Dawg Bones carry over through quarters, they expire at the end of the school year. These next few weeks are the last chance for students to exchange the points they’ve earned throughout the year. The shop currently has a 50% sale for old prizes from the last couple of quarters which prices currently reflect.

As CSI no longer has the DawgDen portal, students are instead able to order through a form that lists the items, the amount of points they cost and further information. The CSI also allows for the option of students coming into the office in person to order and spend their points. Items, once ordered, can be picked up at the CSI office located on the first floor of the University Y.

Dawg Bones will be reset at the beginning of the next school year, but students can always earn points once again by attending events and scanning the QR codes available at the tables and booths.

Order Form: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=W9229i_wGkSZoBYqxQYL0hbqAQ4W8fhKg0jnuAz8M6JUQVZUR1VHSkw1VUUwTVdKOUZQWDlFWUNEUC4u // https://tinyurl.com/8jzy4yv8

CSI email: uwtsi@uw.edu

Further Information: https://www.tacoma.uw.edu/involvement/dawg-bones