Huskies in the Hallway 

Huskies in the Hallway: 2/13/23

Destiny Valencia 119 Views 0 Comments 1 min read

Question of the week: How do you feel about Valentine’s Day?

Holly Wetzel: Psychology and Bio Med Senior – She/her
Answer:It’s a fun day but definitely a capitalist holiday.
Alexis Garcia: Communications Senior – She/her
Answer: I love Valentine’s Day, I really like pink and hearts and I like the whole aesthetic around it.
John Parsons: Writing studies Post Bachelor Junior – He/him
Answer: Personally, I’m glad other people get to celebrate but since I haven’t been in a relationship in so long, I can take it or leave it.
Michael Kevin Shirley: Writing studies Senior – He//they
Answer:  I like Valentine’s Day for what it represents to care for your loved ones but I don’t like Valentine’s Day just because it seems so commercial business with candies and cards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: