Huskies in the Hallway

Huskies in the Hallway: 2/13/23

February 13, 2023
Destiny Valencia

Question of the week: How do you feel about Valentine's Day?

Holly Wetzel: Psychology and Bio Med Senior – She/her
Answer: It's a fun day but definitely a capitalist holiday.

Alexis Garcia: Communications Senior – She/her
Answer: I love Valentine's Day, I really like pink and hearts and I like the whole aesthetic around it.

John Parsons: Writing studies Post Bachelor Junior – He/him
Answer: Personally, I'm glad other people get to celebrate but since I haven't been in a relationship in so long, I can take it or leave it.

Michael Kevin Shirley: Writing studies Senior – He/they
Answer: I like Valentine's Day for what it represents to care for your loved ones but I don't like Valentine's Day just because it seems so commercial business with candies and cards.