The Tacoma City of Ballet is putting on their rendition of ‘The Nutcracker’ this December

At Pantages Theater for four days only!

Photo by Byeong W. Chae via The Seattle Times | The Nutcracker ballet has returned to the stage.

As students enjoy the end of their Thanksgiving turkey-filled comas, the gifting season has quickly snuck up on us with finals right around the corner.

We are entering our snowy season and greeting the reruns of seasonal movies, but what about Tacoma?

There must be things going on near or around the campus. The curiosity in me peaked when exploring online for any themed events for the month of December.

For many locals who love plays, musicals and who are familiar with the many theaters scattered around Tacoma, I’m sure this upcoming list will come to sound familiar. There are some lovely theaters located nearby: The Tacoma Musical Playhouse, Tacoma Little Theatre, Rialto Theater and Pantages Theater.

“Great sound, ambiance and staff is always very helpful and welcoming,” said a past guest, Chelle, who left a review on Google describing Pantages Theater in a vivid way. They also said of the theater, “Beautiful venue to see plays. Took my two daughters to see the nutcracker ballet and we saw Anne Frank a few years ago, both times were terrific.”

Another guest, Jody, complimented the venue saying, “Beautiful building. Best parking is across the skybridge.”

The children’s story, “The Nutcracker,” will come to life by Tacoma’s own City of Ballet. They will be performing at Pantages Theater for the two-act ballet during our cold December season. The familiar story of the young girl who befriends a nutcracker that comes to life on Christmas Eve is a fitting event to set your sights on.

Photo by Tacoma City Ballet | “The Nutcracker” poster

The Tacoma City of Ballet is a school for ballet that was founded by Miss Jan Collum in 1955, going through multiple names until settling with what we now know, “Tacoma City of Ballet.”

They have put on their seasonal shows at the Pantages Theater accompanied by a professional orchestra, for over 39 years.

“To preserve and perpetuate the technique and traditions of classical ballet,” said by Tacoma City of Ballet about their missions. I was able to find outlines of the 1892 Nutcracker on their website archives; which painted me a picture of what to expect.

If you enjoy classic Christmas stories and musicals and want to get out during December, I know I’ll be sitting down with a refreshment enjoying my first ballet experience. The Nutcracker will be running through December 10, 11, 17 and 18.