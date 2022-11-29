Experience studying abroad in Taiwan

From wetlands to mudflats, studying abroad in Taiwan is a 5-week experience in and outside the classroom.

Immerse yourself into a new culture by studying abroad in Taiwan. The five-week summer course consists of traveling around Taiwanese cities alongside local students, experts and communities as students attend hands-on lectures with special guests and field trips.

Among the field trips, students will visit wetlands, mudflats, limestone caves, tea farms and much more.

“One of my students’ favorites is the tea farm. It’s in the area of Taipei, where they practiced organic farming. The owner of the tea company tries to do this from the plantation to the processing of the tea,” said Yen-Chu Weng, Program Director of the Study Abroad Program in Taiwan.

The program is designed to explore social and environmental cases of resilience, focusing on the eco-city, food and society, renewable energy, tourism and aboriginal communities in Taipei, Changhua and Kaosiung.

“One of the highlights of my program is the activities and mingling with Taiwanese students. Not all study-abroad programs will have the component to interact with local students,” said Weng.

One of the challenges of studying abroad is financing the trip, but students can submit financial aid applications. With an estimated program fee of $5,050 and a study abroad fee of $470, the costs cover lodging, local transportation, program activities and field trips. Out of pocket costs include airfare, daily meals and personal spending averaging at $3,000 for the entire five weeks.

This program is available to all majors looking to receive 12 credits, in natural sciences and social sciences. Students will earn six credits in ENVIR 496/JSIS: 391 Exploring Environmental and Social Resilience and six credits in ENVIR 495: Food and Society.

“Our students had a good experience, “ said Weng.

Applications for studying abroad in Taiwan close Jan. 31, 2023.

For more information on studying abroad in Taiwan: https://sites.google.com/view/uw-poe-taiwan-2019/blogs?pli=1 To contact Program Director Yen-Chu Weng: yweng@uw.edu

Photo by Alexa Christie