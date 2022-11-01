Halloween gaming events you can take part in

Staying home during Halloween? Why not participate in some Halloween-themed gaming events?

Halloween is a fun holiday celebrated in many countries all across the globe. You can go trick-or-treating, to costume parties or even haunted houses. But as we grow older, we lose the desire to do the fun things we once did when we were younger. This may prompt you to spend the night at home. While at home, there is still a way to partake in the Halloween spirit; by playing Halloween-themed events through video games.

Photo by Epic Games | Official Halloween art of “Fortnite.”

Fortnite

“Fortnite” is a free battle royale game that blew up in late 2017. For every major holiday, this game has always put out limited-time events for players to participate in, and Halloween is no exception. However, this year they have added a new game mode called “Horde Rush” that can be played solo or with friends. In this new mode, you face off against multiple waves of zombies, gather resources to help you survive, and challenge the final boss to win. Along with this new mode are challenges that you can complete to earn the experience to level up and even some limited-time cosmetics. If you aren’t going out to experience real-life Halloween thrills, what better than to do it at home with your friends at no cost. However, you should act quick, as once November hits, this event is gone forever. If battle royale games aren’t your style, don’t worry as there are other free games you can try out with your friends.

Photo by Warner Bros. Games | MultiVersus Promotional Photo

MultiVersus

“MultiVersus” is a free-to-play 2D fighting game that boasts an abundance of characters from TV shows and movies we all know and love. With many interesting characters like Tom and Jerry making an appearance, many people have joined the fray and have started playing it. As Halloween is one of its first events, the creators want to give the players the chance to earn as much as they can in the event, which will be here until November 15. In this event, you play the game as normal, but you will earn candy whether you win or lose; however, winning will of course give you more candy. With this candy, you can purchase limited-time Halloween-themed costumes for characters such as: Tom and Jerry, Velma from Scooby-Doo, and even Superman. If this game doesn’t give you that Halloween spirit you remember as a kid, the next game definitely will.

Photo by @animalcrossing on Twitter | Screenshot from “Animal Crossing: New Horizons”

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing is a game by Nintendo where you, the player, act as a village chief and help build and maintain the village. “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” is the most recent game in the series and follows the player in real-time. This means that when night falls in real life, it is nighttime in the game. There are also holidays in this game, and the Halloween event is happening right now. The main event is going to be on Halloween day, where the character “Jack the Pumpkin” will show up on your island from 5 p.m. until midnight. During the event, you can go around your island and go freely from door to door trick-or-treating, or go around and talk to the other villagers in their Halloween costumes. If you have the game and want to participate, you better act quick, as when the clock strikes midnight, “Jack the Pumpkin” and the event will be gone.



There are many more video games with Halloween events, but these three give a good mix of staying true to Halloween and giving you a slightly spookier version of your normal gaming session. Even though you might end up staying at home for Halloween, you can still be in the Halloween spirit and have some fun either by yourself or with some friends.

