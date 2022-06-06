When is enough going to be enough?

Gun violence is an issue in our country, how many more innocent lives in schools need to be taken before action is taken?

The month of May has been devastating around the country due to gun violence, the most recent case being in Texas at an elementary school where 19 innocent children and two teachers were shot because they were in the unlucky classroom the gunman decided to open fire in.

No student should have to go through survivor’s guilt, PTSD, anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts because they were at school when someone decided to shoot up their school. No teacher should have to go from educator to protector of their students because someone decided to shoot up their school. No parent should have to worry about their kids in school thinking today is going to be the day that their school is the one someone decided to shoot up.

Change needs to happen in order to protect everyone that is within the educational system from elementary to universities. When are the people in charge of making laws and protecting its people and children going to say enough is enough?

When is the list going to end?

Students shouldn’t be scared to go to school. Teachers shouldn’t fear going to work. Future teachers shouldn’t be scared of doing their dream job. When is the fear going to end?

Thurston High School. Columbine High School. Heritage High School. Deming Middle School. Fort Gibson Middle School. Buell Elementary School. Lake Worth Middle School. University of Arkansas. Junipero Serra High School. Santana High School. Bishop Neumann High School. Pacific Lutheran University. Granite Hills High School. Lew Wallace High School. Martin Luther King, Jr. High School. Appalachian School of Law. Washington High School. Conception Abbey. Benjamin Tasker Middle School. University of Arizona. Lincoln High School. John McDonogh High School. Red Lion Area Junior High School. Case Western Reserve University. Rocori High School. Ballou High School. Randallstown High School. Bowen High School. Red Lake Senior High School. Harlan Community Academy High School. Campbell County High School. Milwee Middle School. Roseburg High School. Pine Middle School. Essex Elementary School. Duquesne University. Platte Canyon High School. Weston High School. West Nickel Mines School. Joplin Memorial Middle School. Henry Foss High School. Compton Centennial High School. Virginia Tech. Success Tech Academy. Miami Carol City Senior High School. Hamilton High School. Louisiana Technical College. Mitchell High School. E.O. Green Junior High School. Northern Illinois University. Lakota Middle School. Knoxville Central High School. Willoughby South High School. Henry Ford High School. University of Central Arkansas. Dillard High School. Dunbar High School. Hampton University. Harvard College. Larose-Cut Off Middle School. International Studies Academy. Skyline College. Discovery Middle School. University of Alabama. DeKalb School. Deer Creek Middle School. Ohio State University. Mumford High School. University of Texas. Kelly Elementary School. Marinette High School. Aurora Central High School. Millard South High School. Martinsville West Middle School. Worthing High School. Millard South High School. Highlands Intermediate School. Cape Fear High School. Chardon High School. Episcopal School of Jacksonville. Oikos University. Hamilton High School. Perry Hall School. Normal Community High School. University of South Alabama. Banner Academy South. University of Southern California. Sandy Hook Elementary School. Apostolic Revival Center Christian School. Taft Union High School. Osborn High School. Stevens Institute of Business and Arts. Hazard Community and Technical College. Chicago State University. Lone Star College-North. Cesar Chavez High School. Price Middle School. University of Central Florida. New River Community College. Grambling State University. Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle School. Ronald E. McNair Discovery Academy. North Panola High School. Carver High School. Agape Christian Academy. Sparks Middle School. North Carolina A&T State University. Stephenson High School. Brashear High School. West Orange High School. Arapahoe High School. Edison High School. Liberty Technology Magnet High School. Hillhouse High School. Berrendo Middle School. Purdue University. South Carolina State University. Los Angeles Valley College. Charles F. Brush High School. University of Southern California. Georgia Regents University. Academy of Knowledge Preschool. Benjamin Banneker High School. D. H. Conley High School. East English Village Preparatory Academy. Paine College. Georgia Gwinnett College. John F. Kennedy High School. Seattle Pacific University. Reynolds High School. Indiana State University. Albemarle High School. Fern Creek Traditional High School. Langston Hughes High School. Marysville Pilchuck High School. Florida State University. Miami Carol City High School. Rogers State University. Rosemary Anderson High School. Wisconsin Lutheran High School. Frederick High School. Tenaya Middle School. Bethune-Cookman University. Pershing Elementary School. Wayne Community College. J.B. Martin Middle School. Southwestern Classical Academy. Savannah State University. Harrisburg High School. Umpqua Community College. Northern Arizona University. Texas Southern University. Tennessee State University. Winston-Salem State University. Mojave High School. Lawrence Central High School. Franklin High School. Muskegon Heights High School. Independence High School. Madison High School. Antigo High School. University of California-Los Angeles. Jeremiah Burke High School. Alpine High School. Townville Elementary School. Vigor High School. Linden McKinley STEM Academy. June Jordan High School for Equity. Union Middle School. Mueller Park Junior High School. West Liberty-Salem High School. University of Washington. King City High School. North Park Elementary School. North Lake College. Freeman High School. Mattoon High School. Rancho Tehama Elementary School. Aztec High School. Wake Forest University. Italy High School. NET Charter High School. Marshall County High School. Sal Castro Middle School. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Great Mills High School Central Michigan University. Huffman High School. Frederick Douglass High School. Forest High School. Highland High School. Dixon High School. Santa Fe High School. Noblesville West Middle School. University of North Carolina Charlotte. STEM School Highlands Ranch. Edgewood High School. Palm Beach Central High School. Providence Career & Technical Academy. Fairley High School (school bus). Canyon Springs High School. Dennis Intermediate School. Florida International University. Central Elementary School. Cascade Middle School. Davidson High School. Prairie View A & M University. Altascocita High School. Central Academy of Excellence. Cleveland High School. Robert E. Lee High School. Cheyenne South High School. Grambling State University. Blountsville Elementary School. Holmes County, Mississippi (school bus). Prescott High School. College of the Mainland. Wynbrooke Elementary School. UNC Charlotte. Riverview Florida (school bus). Second Chance High School. Carman-Ainsworth High School. Williwaw Elementary School. Monroe Clark Middle School. Central Catholic High School. Jeanette High School. Eastern Hills High School. DeAnza High School. Ridgway High School. Reginald F. Lewis High School. Saugus High School. Pleasantville High School. Waukesha South High School. Oshkosh High School. Catholic Academy of New Haven. Bellaire High School. North Crowley High School. McAuliffe Elementary School. South Oak Cliff High School. Texas A&M University-Commerce. Sonora High School. Western Illinois University. Oxford High School. Robb Elementary School.

March For Our Lives is marching yet again on June 11, 2022. Check out their website https://marchforourlives.com/march22/ with information about the march happening in your area.

Follow March For Our Lives at the handles below:

Twitter: @AMarch4OurLives

Facebook: March For Our Lives

Instagram: @marchforourlives

Youtube: March For Our Lives

If you are interested in seeing information about mass shootings in general in the U.S you can view this website: https://www.gunviolencearchive.org/

