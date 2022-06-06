Three delicious recipes to try over the summer

by Ledger Staff

Easy Peasy Potato Curry

By Madi Williams

Scrolling on Facebook and I see a Tasty video for easy peasy potato curry.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 medium onion, diced

4 cloves garlic

4 tsp curry powder

1 ½ tsp paprika

1 tsp cayenne

2 tsp cumin

½ tsp allspice

2 tsp fresh ginger

½ tsp black pepper

2 lb potato, cubed

15 oz chickpeas, drained

1 cup vegetable broth

1 tbsp lemon juice

14 oz diced tomatoes

14 oz coconut milk

Rice

Directions:

Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat, add onion and sauté.

Add garlic and sauté about 2 minutes.

Add curry powder, paprika, cayenne, cumin, allspice, salt and pepper. Stir and cook until the spices become fragrant.

Add potatoes and mix until well-coated in spices.

Add chickpeas and stir.

Add broth, lemon juice, tomatoes, stir and then add coconut milk and stir.

Increase heat to high until mixture simmers, once bubbling, reduce to medium and cook for 15-20 minutes.

Serve with cooked rice!

You can also add other vegetables like spinach and carrots! For a less spicy curry use half of the recommended cayenne.

A little taste of Spain: Tortilla de Patatas

by Leslie Gonzalez Cruz

Photo courtesy of @TadaBanri98 on Twitter | @TadaBanri98 shares a picture via Twitter of his homemade omelet.

Last summer I had the incredible opportunity of traveling to Ibiza, home to amazing sunsets, great music festivals and the best people and nightlife.

While there I tried the most amazing dish: Tortilla de Patatas, and now you can make it in your own kitchen without having to take a 10-hour-plus flight from SeaTac to Ibiza.

Ingredients:

3 potatoes

1 onion

5 eggs

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Salt

Directions:

Begin by peeling the skin of your potatoes and cutting them into round slices, then cut the entire onion into slices.

Add extra virgin olive oil covering the skillet, warm on medium. Once oil is warm add your potatoes and onions. As the potatoes cook add a pinch of salt. put a lid on the pan,occasionally stir the potatoes and start mashing them, taking care to not mash them completely.

Remove the skillet off the stove.

In a bowl crack the eggs, add a pinch of salt to every egg yolk, then stir.

To combine the two dishes, you’ll need to use a spatula and remove the potatoes from the oil and add them into the egg bowl.

Then mash it all together.

Warm 2 tbsp of olive oil on another skillet, add your eggs and potato mixture onto the skillet and cook on medium heat. Avoid stirring it and gently shake the skillet to avoid it from sticking.

After 5 minutes, place a plate on top of the skillet and carefully flip the omelet onto the plate.

Before adding the omelet back to the skillet, add another tbsp of olive oil then place your omelet back in for another 5 minutes. For a third and final time, place a plate over the skillet and flip the omelet then place it back into the skillet for another 3 minutes.

Ta-da you’re finally done! Enjoy this little taste of Spain.

The best mac and cheese recipe ever!

by Madi Williams

Photo courtesy of Madi Williams | A picture of a bowl of mac and cheese overloaded with cheese.

While scrolling on TikTok one day I came across this mac and cheese recipe by TikTok user mxriyum and as someone who loves mac and cheese I just had to try this. It looked so smooth and creamy in the video I just had to give it a try!

If you love mac and cheese full of flavor and is velvety smooth without the Velveeta this is a recipe you have to try!

Ingredients:

4 cups heavy cream

4 oz cream cheese

2 tsp white pepper

2 tsp paprika

2 tsp garlic powder

2 tsp onion powder

8 Tbsp unsalted butter

Handful of minced garlic

1 minced shallot

3 tbsp all-purpose flour

1 ½ cup pasta water

8 oz freshly grated cheddar cheese

8 oz freshly grated white cheddar cheese

8 oz freshly grated gruyère

1 lb macaroni noodles

Directions:

In a pot add heavy cream, cream cheese, white pepper, paprika, garlic powder and onion powder to simmer on low and set aside.

Cook noodles according to package directions. Save 1 ½ cup pasta water and set aside. Drain noodles from the pot.

In the same pot you cooked the noodles in, add the butter. shallot and garlic and simmer for about 5 minutes or until fragrant.

Add in flour and simmer until golden brown.

Add in the sauce, pasta water and the cheese. Stir until fully combined.

Add pasta and stir until combined.

Layer pasta and shredded cheese until filled. Bake in oven at 350 F for 10 minutes.

Cool and serve!

