The good and the bad in Jack Harlow’s newest album

“Come Home The Kids Miss You” will be a great performing album for the artist, Jack Harlow.

Jack Harlow is an artist that has been through the depths of making music,recently rising to stardom after his song “WHATS POPPIN” blew up on the popular social media platform, TikTok. Probably the largest factor to his growth, however, was his appearance on Lil Nas X’s single “INDUSTRY BABY.” His newest studio album “Come Home the Kids Miss You” consists of 15 songs, four of them having features with artists Pharrell Williams, Drake, Justin Timberlake and Lil Wayne.

Like a Blade of Grass

One of the better songs in the album, “Like a Blade of Grass” has some of the better lines that makes you learn a bit about the rapper. Lines like “truthfully, my body count is low, it’s only two, I know that you probably don’t believe me, but it’s true” adds to the storytelling of this song. Harlow shares things about him that people around the globe don’t know. As for the reason why Harlow is sharing these things, it’s because the theme of this song is about expressing his feelings for a girl. Alongside great lyricism in this song, Harlow’s flow adds to the enjoyment as he fully feels the rhythm of the beat.

Dua Lipa

“Dua Lipa” is a song that Harlow has outdone himself on. The song is just great overall from the low-key beat that Harlow raps over to the lyrics about the famous singer and songwriter Dua Lipa. As this song is about another artist, it can bring rise to controversy as fans of Dua Lipa may not welcome it with open arms, but Harlow had actually asked permission to have the song released. In an interview on the “Breakfast Club AM” radio show, Harlow shared that Dua Lipa gave him permission to release the track after having a chance to listen to it privately during a FaceTime call. On the show, Harlow said “..if she had said like, ‘Yo I hate it, I don’t want it to come out,’ it wouldn’t have come out.” This shows the personality of Harlow as he did what other artists may not have done, which was to ask permission and act like a gentleman.

Other than how the song came out, the lyricism of Harlow on “Dua Lips” does a great job making listeners bob their head to the music with lines like “I checked the web, they out here chewin’ me up, f*ck it, fadeaway, I lift that Luka knee up, bucket.”

Churchill Downs (Featuring Drake)

Of all the features, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Drake makes the biggest impression. Drake’s energy on “Churchill Downs” is just the best out of all the features as it matches Harlow’s own style. With the title of the song being named after a racecourse back in Harlow’s hometown, the theme of this song is about the rapper’s own life. Both Harlow and Drake rap over a simple, yet smooth beat, telling the listeners about the things that happen to them in life. This song contains no chorus as there are just two verses, one for each artist. This puts more emphasis on what they are saying, rather than how they are saying it. One of the most impactful lines from Harlow was when he said “I put the flavor in a pot and took the bland out,” which shows that he finally found how he can make it big in music, going from an artist not many knew to one that almost everyone does. As for Drake, the line “how much water can I fit under the bridge before it overflows” hits hard as it shows that there is a limit to how much a person can hold with regards tofeelings and forgiveness.

Movie Star (Featuring Pharrell Williams)

Out of the four features, Pharrell Williams’ appearance on “Movie Star” is the weakest on the album. The song is a typical rap song where they rap about money and women, and it does not do a good job standing out from the rest. The instrumental of the song is also weak and different compared to the rest of the album. Pharrell Williams’ parts on “Movie Star” is full of horrible auto-tune and very deep vocals that aren’t too pleasant on the ears of listeners.

Overall, Jack Harlow’s newest album “Come Home The Kids Miss You” has many tracks that will become Harlow’s more popular songs, but it also contains a good number of mediocre songs that will be easily forgotten by both fans of Harlow and ordinary listeners.

