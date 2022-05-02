Springtime events in Tacoma

A list of things to do when it’s rainy and gray outside, you’re welcome!

The spring-slump is real: that awkward time of the year riddled with unpredictable weather, dreams of summer and an ever-increasing workload. Take some time off and enjoy some excellent Downtown Tacoma activities that embrace the rainy PNW springtime, like getting fresh flowers at the Farmers Market or hiding inside at the TAM.

Tacoma Art Museum:

This season, the Tacoma Art Museum is highlighting the work of young glassblowers through “GATHER: 27 Years of Hilltop Artists.” The exhibition, on display throughout the summer, showcases the immense skillset taught to Tacoma artists ages 12 to 26, including fusion, flameworking and mosaic making. The Hilltop Artists program seeks to use “glass art to connect young people from diverse cultural and economic backgrounds to better futures,” and has crafted many stunning and intricate works of art in the process. Alongside this hometown-centered exhibition are temporary collections such as “Departures and Divisions: Variation in American Styles 1900-1950” and extended view exhibitions focusing on Pacific Northwest art.

Pro-tip: Visit the TAM on free admission night, every Thursday evening from 5-8 p.m., and head over to your favorite Pacific Ave restaurant afterwards for dinner.

Broadway Farmers Market:

Celebrating 32 years on Broadway Street – the downtown Farmers Market is back! Bursting with vibrant spring flowers, fresh popcorn, amazing food and local makers, the Broadway Farmers Market is worth braving the rain. Hosting over 80 vendors, the Market is the best place to grab Sidhu Farms produce on your way home, or get a pre-class burrito from Josefina’s Burrito Boy truck. Enjoy it while it is here: the Market reopens on May 5th and is available on Thursdays from 10 a.m.-2 pm.

Pro-tip: Take the Link to the Market to stay dry, or explore around to find a good hideaway (try the 12th Street Hill Climb!).

Tacoma Sunday Market:

The Tacoma Sunday Market, a well-curated vintage and local maker event, returns to the old downtown Post Office to finish out their indoor season. With guest appearances from DJ’s and fabulous chefs, the market offers far beyond a shopportunity. The event hosts three floors of cocktails, brunch, art, music and vintage, with some of the most sought-after shops in the PNW attending. Take in the gorgeous and historic Courthouse Square, built in 1910, while you shop for everything from retro sneakers to antique evening gowns. Happening on May 8th from 11a.m.-4 p.m., the $1 entry fee is well worth the vintage wonderland that awaits.

Pro-tip: If you can’t make it to this event, the Tacoma Sunday Market hosts mini-markets every Sunday in the Lincoln District during the summer.

Shop Lauda:

Say hello to Tacoma’s newest little-bit-of-everything shop, Lauda! Featuring gifts, stationary and tools, the adorable new store is housed on South 11th St., officially joining the Downtown Tacoma club. From cozy, handwoven blankets to ridiculously cute pens for school, Lauda is a great rainy-day stop, with pink walls to wash away the PNW gray. Visit Lauda Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Pro-tip: Take a short walk up the hill from Lauda to visit great lunch spots like Pho Bac, 1111 Bar, Pho King, Red Elm Cafe and get Ice Cream Social for dessert!

Like this: Like Loading...