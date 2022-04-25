Have you heard about these podcasts?

New podcasts are always popping up everywhere and there is one out there just for you!

When it comes to podcasts, there is one for everyone, podcast genres vary from comedy, historical, true crime and many others. Here are the podcasts that I enjoy and hopefully you will as well!

Unraveled

A true crime podcast with host Alexis Linkletter (The First Degree) and Billy Jensen (The Murder Squad) share different stories about different crimes each season. Season one “Unraveled: Long Island Serial Killer” going into details about the case. Season two “Unraveled: The Stalker’s Web” follows the story of an online predator and the women he tormented. Season three “Unraveled: Experts on Trail” looks at problems that are happening within the criminal justice system in the U.S. Season four “Unraveled: Mystery at the Mansion” is about the murder case of Bob Ward who was accused for killing his wife. Season five “Unraveled: Once A Killer” is looking at a killer who was a “one and done killer”.

American History Tellers

This podcast is all about history having to do with America, and if you are a history nerd, this one’s for you. Some of the history topics that are in this podcast are The Cold War, The Fight for Women’s Suffrage, National Parks, American Monuments, Stonewall and many more!

The Viral Podcast

A comedy podcast with Chelcie Lynn and Paige Ginn who talk about random topics and their opinions on the matter, while also going very off topic in a hilarious way. Lynn is well known on Youtube for her Trailer Trash Tammy videos and Ginn has appeared in those videos, but she also has her own comedy aside from Trailer Trash Tammy. If you enjoy her comedy you will love this podcast!

This Podcast Will Kill You

This podcast does a mix of humor and informing listeners about different diseases including the history, biology and how scared listeners need to really be. The hosts are an ecologist and epidemiologist so they know what they are talking about. A plus is that they will also give listeners a cocktail or mocktails that matches the topic.

