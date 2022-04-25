Camila Cabello’s newest album “Familia” is not just another typical pop album

With it being over two years since her last album, “Familia” by Camila Cabello has been long-awaited by fans. Will this be another great album for the artist?

Ever since her departure from the girl group Fifth Harmony in late 2016, Camila Cabello has had quite the solo career. Nearly six years later, she is already on her third solo album with the most recent release of “Familia.” Every time Cabello has dropped a solo album, one of her songs has blown up, with her first album, “Camila,” containing the hit song “Havana” (feat. Young Thug) and her second album, “Romance,” having the hit song “Señorita.” Fans of Cabello have long-awaited another massively popular song. Luckily, the album “Familia” has many songs that could fit that role.

One of the most popular songs in the album is “Bam Bam” (feat. Ed Sheeran), and much like her other songs of the album like “Havana” and “Señorita”, this is another collaboration song. A part of the popularity of the song could be due to the massive following Ed Sheeran has, but that does not mean that he is the star of the song. This duet makes you think about moving on from experiences that keep you dwelling in the past. A big theme in the lyrics is to move on; “I was barely standin’, but now I’m dancing, he’s all over me.” This song, much like the rest of the album, is Latin-influenced, but “Bam Bam” feat. Ed Sheeran, is more acoustic guitar and drum-based than the others.

Another great song on the album is “La Buena Vida,” which is a song about Cabello drifting away from someone she thought she was close to, making her reminisce of a good life. This song contains many lyrics that confess her true feelings of what she thought would be, but life never goes the way you want it to. The words “…and I thought we’d be traveling the world together, making love in the afternoon, but I’m forgetting what it’s like to wake up next to you” are some of the many things you can tell are coming from the heart in Cabello’s song. Alongside the wonderful lyricism of the song, there is also a great Latin-influenced beat that will get anyone dancing. Near the end of the song, even more layers are added to the music with the addition of mariachi.

“Hasta Los Dientes” which features Maria Becerra, is a song that is fully in Spanish but does not limit what the song is conveying. Much like the rest of the album, which is more about a self-reflection of Cabello rather than another love album, this song has great lyrics that will make you think how Cabello really feels when she is in a relationship. Much of the song’s lyrics are about how Cabello thinks about her lover’s past experience and how that makes her feel sick. Although she has no malicious intent, she cannot help but feel these thoughts. One of the lyrics in the song clearly spells out how she feels, which is “no te quiero compartir, te quiero solo pa’ mí,” which roughly translates to “I don’t want to share you, I want you only for me.” One difference that this song has compared to the others in the album is that there is little to no presence of an acoustic guitar. It is an upbeat, bass and drum-heavy song that gives you vibes similar to Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk.”

Overall, Cabello’s newest album “Familia” has a lot to offer for fans of her music, while having much more Latin influence as it is about Cabello’s roots, which happen to be Cuban-American. Songs like “Bam Bam” (feat. Ed Sheeran) are sure to be included in the The Billboard Hot 100, but there are many other songs that will make you remember this album as much more than just another typical pop album.

Like this: Like Loading...