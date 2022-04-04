Student parent resources available on and off campus

UWT offers readily available resources for students who have dependents to aid in the continuation of their education and child care.

Within the UWT community there is a small subset of students who are also parents. Within this community student-parents face the challenges of academia and parenting simultaneously.

For expectant students, they face the decision of continuing or ending their education, the UWT is committed to aiding parents-to-be and providing them the resources they need to continue their education while they care for their children.

Reported by Childcare and Family Support services, students who are expecting have access to resources regarding healthcare and education for their children such as labor coping skills, infant CPR, support groups, early child education, special needs and childcare facilities. Student-parents on campus have the availability of lactation stations which can be used at no extra costs for a quiet private space to breastfeed. While rooms are used on a drop-in basis and remain locked, students may contact Student Life.

For further assistance, the Child Care Assistance Program (CAP) located in MAT 103 offers students who have low incomes with dependents financial assistance while attending classes. Students that qualify may receive up to $600 per quarter depending on enrollment status. Students with children aged from birth up to 12 years and 11 months old qualify.

To be eligible, students must be from any undergraduate program full-time or part-time, children must be in the care of a state-licensed child care provider i.e. home, center or after-school program and children must also be in the students’ legal and physical custodial care more than 50% of the time.

CAP is available on a first-come first-serve basis, applications open Sep. 10 and close until the last day of spring quarter, students do not need to reapply every quarter as the application is valid from autumn to spring, though funding is not available for the summer quarter. An updated FAFSA must also be on file with UWT to qualify for the application.

Additional resources and related services can be found on the Childcare and Family Support services page via UWT’s website: https://www.tacoma.uw.edu/cfss/cap.

Student life contact:

253-696-4901 for access between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For hours after 5 p.m. or before 8 a.m, students can contact Campus Safety at 253-692-4416.

