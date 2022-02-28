With an interesting premise, “Triangle Strategy” is one JRPG you should not miss

“Triangle Strategy” strays away from the typical JRPG turn-based combat style and adopts the top-down strategy combat style, similar to the “Final Fantasy Tactics” and “Fire Emblem”

Coming from the creators of “Octopath Traveler,” “Triangle Strategy” has some high expectations to meet. Players of “Octopath Traveler” should expect this game to have a great story alongside a good soundtrack, as the art for “Triangle Strategy” is heavily inspired by it. With the demo available on the Nintendo Switch’s eShop, people who are interested in the game can try it at no cost and decide whether it is worth getting when it is officially launched.

With only about four to five hours of gameplay, the demo takes players through the first three chapters of the game. It introduces us to the land of Norzelia, which includes three kingdoms with their own distinctive people, trade and culture. The Kingdom of Glenbrook, which earns most of their profits from trade, is where the main character, Serenoa Wolffort, is from. The Great Duchy of Aesfrost, which earns most of their profit from iron, is where the spouse-to-be of Serenoa, Frederica Aesfrost is from. The Holy State of Hyzante, which profits off of salt sales, is where you meet one of the many allies that will aid you throughout the game.

One thing that differentiates “Triangle Strategy” from “Octopath Traveler” is the combat system. In “Octopath Traveler,” the combat style was similar to that of generic turn-based systems used in many Japanese role-playing games (JRPGs). In “Triangle Strategy,” that changes as it is more of a tactics-combat style reminiscent of “Final Fantasy Tactics” or the “Fire Emblem” series. As it stands now, there is no way to tell if this is a good change or not since the demo only contains three fights, but it is a nice change of pace to the typical JRPG.

“Triangle Strategy” also adds elements of storytelling games in which the decisions you make matter in the course of the game. This is mainly seen in chapter three of the game where Serenoa Wolffort and his party decide where to venture, either to Aesfrost or Hyzante.

One thing that the game absolutely meets in expectation is the soundtrack. Although there are only three chapters that are available right now, all the music that has been in the background during gameplay has been very pleasant. The game’s setting is definitely thought about whenever music is played in the background as it never overpowers the story. Instead, it adds to its storytelling by adding emotion to the game, especially when the game isn’t in its voice-acted scenes.

Overall, the demo for “Triangle Strategy” is something everyone should try, even if you are not fans of JRPGs. It does a great job being friendly to those who have not played strategy tactic games in the past but also gives more experienced players a reason to keep playing as the story is interesting and leaves you at a cliffhanger on what the main cast will do next.

[Exclusively releases to the Nintendo Switch on March 4th]

