The benefits of DEFY College Night

Students share their experience attending DEFY College Night.

The University of Washington Tacoma students have encountered a lot of hardships these past quarters that have included the delay of in-person instruction for most students due to a tremendous increase of positive COVID-19 cases and as well as an increase in the stress of classes.

The Student Activities Board found an option that helped a lot of students ease their stress – a night filled with peer bonding and extreme jumping.

DEFY College Night is an event hosted by Tacoma’s own DEFY Tacoma, an extreme ultimate air experience. For those who don’t know, DEFY Tacoma is an extreme indoor recreation facility with over 30,000 square feet of trampolines, ninja courses, wipeouts and stunt falls, etc. This event, promoted by the Student Activities Board at UW, was an impressive opportunity for students because the first 30 to register received their tickets for free. Students got the mandatory grip socks and two hours of jumping-time for free.

The Ledger got to speak with first-year student Vaimoana “Moana” Mau; a student who enjoys hanging out with her friends, listening to music and going on drives. Mau was asked to share her experience and thoughts with The Ledger about her attendance at the DCN event.

“With everything going on in the world right now, community is something we need,” Mau said, and added, “Being able to build community through opportunities such as Defy College night was something I needed. It was a joy being able to bond and make memories with friends. Though COVID cases have been on rise, this small touch of joy was definitely needed. I do hope that as these community-building opportunities continue to be planned, more students are able to attend.”

Mau encourages students to attend more college community events because they do help form connections and help students have more fun. Mau said she hopes COVID doesn’t continue to negatively impact future events and opportunities for students to bond together.

DEFY Tacoma is a great local business to help students let off a little steam. It is located on 1680 S Mildred St., Tacoma and is usually open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. The extreme indoor air sport recreational center does offer a student discount every Tuesday night from 5-9 p.m. that includes seven dollars off a regular ticket.

Like this: Like Loading...