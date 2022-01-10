Good news for a new quarter

Bad news seems to be a constant over these past two years. Here’s some good news to make you feel a little better.

For the last two years, it seems like all we’ve heard is bad news. I could go through the entire list of deaths, pandemics, and other horrific events, but I won’t because odds are you already know it all.

So, for the second issue of 2022, I’d like to share just some of the good news out there in the world.

From small things like New York City Marathoners helping a fellow runner to the finish line or big things like Chris Vogt, a college basketball player, raising $150,000 for his hometown that was destroyed by a tornado. I’d like to restore both your faith and my faith in humanity, one story at a time.

In one viral video circulating the internet posted on TikTok by @kelsey_ward, a toddler who has a feeding tube tries an orange popsicle for the first time. As she tastes it, her smile becomes almost too big for her face and her arms wave excitedly.

Henry, an eight-year-old Boston Terrier, saved a nine-month-old baby by continually going into the baby’s nursery and waking her up. Eventually the parents realized that their daughters’ cold symptoms caused her to stop breathing and took her to the hospital. Henry had kept waking the baby up to make sure she was still breathing.

Curtis Jenkins, a bus driver in Texas, buys the students on his bus personalized gifts throughout the year. For example, he gave a little girl who wrote a book, a t-shirt with a picture from the book she wrote. these acts of kindness did not go unnoticed because an anonymous viewer saw Jenkins’s story and gave him a new car. In addition to this, he got a promotion.

After the tornadoes that tore through the country a few weeks ago, Jim Finch drove thirty minutes with a grill and a truckload of food to bring to Mayfield, Kentucky to feed people whose houses, jobs and businesses were destroyed. They had no power and the city seemed to be demolished.

A soccer team in Russia walked onto the field with adoptable dogs to spread awareness about the responsibility of having a dog and to raise money for shelters. Look up the images for this story, you won’t regret it.

A taxi driver in Spain was given a check and a round of applause from hospital staff after continually giving COVID-19 patients free rides to the hospital.

Shelby Hoefling surprised her grandma with a trip to New York City and tickets to see the Rockettes. In the viral video posted to Instagram, her grandma keeps repeating that she can’t believe it and even starts to cry from happiness.

On “MasterChef”, Gordon Ramsay sent a nineteen-year-old to culinary school after he was cut from the competition and another judge on MasterChef, Aaron Sanchez, offered the young man a job after he graduated. True to his word, Ramsay paid for Gabriel Lewis to attend culinary school. Lewis graduated in 2019 and was going to work for Sanchez when the pandemic hit.

There are hundreds of good things happening every day. Every day, soldiers come home and see their families. Every day, children are adopted. Every day, someone decides to do something positive in the world.

Don’t forget, you can be the good you want to see in the world.

Like this: Like Loading...