Veterans’ Week at UWT

Help celebrate the University’s veterans by participating in upcoming events.

As of Autumn Quarter 2021, the UWT serves about 350 veteran students out of 5,216. The University will be honoring these veterans’ military service with a series of events beginning Sunday, Nov. 7. The first event will be a Husky Virtual 5k run which will last all week and end on Saturday. On Monday, there will be a Veteran’s Day Flag Planting along the Prairie Line Trail. Then on Friday, the University will be holding a ceremony dinner for the campus’ veterans and military connected community and to close out the week on Saturday, the Student Veteran Life will be holding the 6th annual Salute to Service Tailgate followed by the Salute to Service football game, both of which are open to all Huskies, including alumni.

For tickets and more information on these events, please visit the Veteran & Military Resource Center website. The Center provides a variety of services for student veterans as well as military connected students.

Juanita Murillo Garcia, the program director, says that, “Two of the most valuable resources available to veterans and military connected students at UWT are first, helping students make the most out of their benefits as well as the strong camaraderie provided by the resource center.”

Another significant area in which the resource center can help with is accessing benefits for veterans’ dependents. She also states that the veteran and military connected student population is very important to the University as they have maintained a steady presence among the student body (17.32% of the student body is military connected) even through the pandemic and the difficulties resulting from it. Next week is an opportunity for us to show our appreciation for all the sacrifices our veterans and their families have made and for everything they add to the University and its student life.

