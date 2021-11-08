Dan + Shay bringing country music to Tacoma

Nothing beats having live music back.

Live music is back in full swing and the community is here for it. There is nothing like a bunch of country music fans to get the ball rolling. Country music fans are already a rowdy group of individuals and when they come together for an artist they love, it makes the concert experience so much fun since everyone feeds off of each other.

The show started with Ingrid Andress, an up and coming country artist, whose debut single “More Hearts Than Mine” peaked at number 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2019, and released her first album “Lady Like” in 2020. Andress is more of a laid back country singer but still has the strong story that many country songs have. The set she played was short but the songs she picked were strong and showed her range.

The next group on the list was The Band Camino, an alternative indie band from Memphis Tennessee. The band has been around since 2015 but didn’t get a larger fan base until 2019. They are a rock/pop/ indie band which was a unique choice for a country concert, but the audience loved them because they kept the upbeat atmosphere going.

Dan+Shay entered the stage opening up with their song “10,000 Hours” which got the audience on their feet, ready to party the rest of the night. The light effects they had during the songs were unique compared to other county shows recently with how the lights went along with the music really well, and not just getting bright when the song reaches the height of the song. The videography that they used on the screens during a song was so beautiful. With a timelapse video of the moon moving along the sky from night into day or another that showed the northern lights, the way they matched the videos to the songs really helped keep the audience engaged.

Dan+Shay themselves are good at keeping the audience upbeat from song to song. Throughout the show, they kept giving challenges to see how loud they could get the audience to sing back lyrics of the song, which continued to get louder through the night.

The middle half of the show was a mix of some of their newer songs along with songs from past albums, which was really enjoyable because many artists will strictly play their new album and a few of their bigger hit songs. The way that Dan+Shay chose their setlist kept the audience guessing. But like always, artists save the best for last and Dan+Shay ended with “Speechless,” “I Should Probably Go To Bed,” “19 You + Me” and ending with “Tequila,” a fan favorite. The last four songs really brought everyone together, recognizing that moment of finally being able to experience that ‘live music feeling’ for the first time in two years. The Dan+Shay: The Arena Tour was a great first concert back from the crazy whirlwind that has been life.

Tacoma Dome Rules:

Starting Nov. 15 proof of vaccination or negative test results (some events may enact additional requirements)

Masks are mandatory for anyone 5-years of age or older.

Bags can be a clear12″x6″x12″ bag or smaller, small clutch purses are allowed 4.5″x6.5″ or smaller

Lockers are available to keep items in for $10

