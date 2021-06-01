The Ledger 2021 Graduation Playlist

Compiled by: Talia Collett, Lore Zent, Andrea Nadal and Rosie Mendoza-Bautista
- “Graduation (Friends Forever)” by Vitamin C
- “Fight Skirt” by Milk Teeth
- “Future” by Paramore
- “Never Say Never” by The Linda Lindas
- “Children of the Grave” by Black Sabbath
- “I Lived” by OneRepublic
- “Changes” by David Bowie
- “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Woomack
- “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield
- “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” by Green Day
- “Growing Up” by The Maine
- “Graduate” by Third Eye Blind
- “Brand New Start” by Alter Bridge
- “Heat of the Moment” by Asia
- “How Far We’ve Come” by Matchbox Twenty
- “Bitter Sweet Symphony” by The Verve
- “Good Life” by Kanye West and T-Pain
- “Congratulations” by MGMT
- “It Was A Good Day” by by Ice Cube
- “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” by Tears For Fears
- “TTYL” by Morabeza Tobacco