The Ledger 2021 Graduation Playlist

Compiled by: Talia Collett, Lore Zent, Andrea Nadal and Rosie Mendoza-Bautista

  1. “Graduation (Friends Forever)” by Vitamin C
  2. “Fight Skirt” by Milk Teeth
  3. “Future” by Paramore
  4. “Never Say Never” by The Linda Lindas
  5. “Children of the Grave” by Black Sabbath 
  6. “I Lived” by OneRepublic
  7. “Changes” by David Bowie
  8. “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Woomack
  9. “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield
  10. “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” by Green Day
  11. “Growing Up” by The Maine
  12. “Graduate” by Third Eye Blind
  13. “Brand New Start” by Alter Bridge
  14. “Heat of the Moment” by Asia
  15. “How Far We’ve Come” by Matchbox Twenty 
  16. “Bitter Sweet Symphony” by The Verve
  17. “Good Life” by Kanye West and T-Pain
  18. “Congratulations” by MGMT
  19. “It Was A Good Day” by by Ice Cube 
  20. “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” by Tears For Fears 
  21. “TTYL” by Morabeza Tobacco
No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

%d bloggers like this: