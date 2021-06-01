How to survive summer quarter and still have fun

Bust out your planner and make plans for the summer, taking classes doesn’t have to be a drag.

If you are like me and want to graduate as soon as possible, then you might be taking summer classes. Just because you’re taking classes doesn’t mean that your summer has to be consumed by schoolwork. You can still have a fun summer and pass your classes, bringing you one step closer to graduating. Here are some tips and tricks to make it through the quarter while making the most of your summer:

Start Using that Planner!

Not everyone likes to use a planner and that’s understandable, but having everything in one place where you can look things up quickly is a lifesaver. Write down due dates for assignments and when you have exams. So then you will have quick access to what days you have available to hang out with people and what days you need to stay in and hit the books.

Online Classes!

This summer quarter is one of the best times to take a class. Since classes are almost all online, you don’t have to stay home. You can still go on vacations as long as you have wifi available to do your schoolwork. So, you could be taking that literature class while soaking up the sun on a beach!

Go Outside!

Just because you’re taking classes does not mean you have to sit inside all day doing school work. When you have to read a couple of chapters, take it outside! No one said that you have to stay inside because you are doing work. Embrace the summer weather and get some vitamin D while getting school work done!

Take a Break!

Just like with any other school quarter, knowing when to take a break is super important. You don’t want to burn yourself out by focusing so much on school that you forget to listen to what your body is telling you. If you feel like you need to get up and walk, then do it! If you feel like you are just done for the day, then be done! Our bodies tell us when we need breaks and need to do something else. So listen to it!

Make sure that you still get a summer! Just because you are taking classes doesn’t mean that you can’t. Use the planner trick and make plans to do things when you don’t have a heavy class load. Plan a hike for a day to enjoy nature away from your laptop all day. Plan a day trip somewhere you have never been and explore something new. Or even plan a game night with friends, order pizza, just chill out and don’t worry about due dates for a night.

Even though you are hitting the books this summer you can still enjoy all the fun that summertime brings. Just remember during the hard times of the summer quarter that you are doing this for yourself and your future so push through it because the reward at the end will be worth it.

