“Friends” reunion

Six iconic characters get together to discuss favorite memories and episodes in this long awaited HBO Max special.

“How you doin?” The reunion of an all time favorite and iconic sitcom, “Friends,” is officially wrapped and finished with production. What can we expect from this long awaited event?

“Friends” first aired on Sept. 22, 1994, and ended on May 6, 2004. The show became popular due to the diverse lives of this group of good friends — Monica, Ross, Chandler, Phoebe, Rachel and Joey — in New York City. All told from the perspectives of these six infamous characters, the series is about their journey through the adult world.

The reunion was announced early in 2020 with production slated to begin in March. Unfortunately, like many things in the past year, it got delayed due to the beginning of COVID-19. The actors and actresses were excited about this reunion and posted all over social media for the months following the delay to assure their fans that the show will still go on.

“It’s happening … ,” Jennifer Aniston — who portrayed Rachel on the show — posted on Instagram.

Could we BE any more excited? Aniston tagged all of her castmates along with HBO Max. The rest of the six stars posted the same thing on their Instagrams. They definitely wanted to make sure we knew it was happening, but what should we expect in this reunion?

First and foremost, this is not a new “Friends” episode. This will be purely a reunion between the actors while they share memories with each other and walk around their old set. Other shows have done reunions during this pandemic as a way to provide a dash of extra joy to the darkness.

“Parks and Recreation” held a reunion where the whole cast met on a Zoom-like platform and checked in with each other from their homes. What made this different was the “Parks and Recreation” actors were in character, while the “Friends” production team can’t stress enough that this is not like that.

As for the release date, no one knows an official day or month. However, we can expect it to be relatively soon since they announced the wrap of production on April 10. What we do know for sure is that the reunion episode will be released on HBO Max, where the series has been located after it was taken off of Netflix at the beginning of 2020.

While there is not much solidified information out there for us right now, we can be assured that the reunion is still coming. We will get to see the beloved group again and in a new light. For updates on the release date and other information regarding the reunion, keep an eye on the social media pages of the actors and HBO Max, as they will likely be the first to let us know.

