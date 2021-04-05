Upcoming plans for all things Disney

Everything to be expected from The Walt Disney Company in 2021 in terms of theme parks, films and series.

From new park additions to phenomenal new titles on their streaming service, 2021 is a big year for The Walt Disney Company. Despite current unprecedented and confusing times, there is light at the end of the tunnel and still a little Disney magic to help pass the time.

While most of the Disney parks are still operating in phases or in a modified fashion, construction on new additions is still happening. Disneyworld in Orlando, Florida plans to add a Ratatouille ride based on the film. It is expected to open in October in Epcot. Along with the ride, there are restaurants that will be added throughout the park, such as La Creperie de Paris.

For Disneyland in California, there are similar additions to be expected. One of which being a new parade that was introduced about two weeks before the parks closed due to the pandemic. The parade is noteworthy due to its score, featuring newer Disney music from their big titles “Moana,” “Frozen 2,” “Coco” and more. Attraction wise, Galaxy’s Edge opened an attraction days before closing called Rise of Resistance that can still be considered new since very few have seen it.

Avengers Campus is a new section of California Adventure that was originally supposed to open in July of last year. Obviously, things took a turn and now we are looking to 2021 at the earliest. Avengers Campus will feature rides, shops and character interactions. One ride on the Campus that has already opened is Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout. While many fans were sad to see the infamous Tower of Terror go, Mission Breakout has drawn quite a crowd.

For those of us who can’t make it to parks, Disney+ has many titles coming to screens that provide just as much Disney magic.

Films coming to Disney+ include titles like “Raya and the Last Dragon.” This film is about a mystical place where humans and dragons live in harmony. While it has already been released, there are still some more projected to come out later this year.

“Black Widow” is a highly anticipated Marvel favorite due to its delayed release. This film will follow Natasha Romanov — or Black Widow — as she deals with parts of her past that have come back to haunt her. While this narrative takes place pre “Endgame” somewhere between The first Avenger film and “Infinity War,” Romanov will face old friends from her time as a spy from long before she became an Avenger.

There are many series coming out in 2021. From Marvel to Star Wars and everything else in between, we can look forward to many titles this year. “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” has been highly anticipated since “Avengers: Endgame.” If you liked “WandaVision,” then “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is right up your alley. Similar to “WandaVision,” this series is set about six months after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” It follows Sam and Buckey as they try to find their way in life as civilians.

Other series to watch out for include “The Book of Boba Fett,” which follows some well known characters from “The Mandalorian.” Following Boba Fett’s story, many characters will be played by their original actors.

It’s pretty safe to say that Disney has plenty going on while the world is still figuring out the new “normal.” Everyone can enjoy some Disney magic during these times. As Walt Disney once said, “You’re dead if you aim only for kids. Adults are only kids grown up, anyway.”

