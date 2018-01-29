Abbey Lade hired as executive director of UWY

Dec. 4, the UWY hired new executive director Abbey Lade to lead and foster programs at the Y in collaboration with UW Tacoma.

Lade now oversees all aspects of the UWY and manages all facets of the building. Her office is located in the Student Center, directly behind the welcome desk.

“As Executive Director I am employed by the Y and I am charged with fostering the relationship between the Y and UWT, facilitating the service of student needs and interests,” Lade said. “I am responsible for the leadership of the University Y including staffing, programming and facility operations.”

Lade has spent the past 15 years of her career working in recreation and athletics in higher education.

“Most recently, I served as the director of physical education and recreation at Columbia University,” Lade said. “Prior to that I served as the assistant director of recreation at the University of Massachusetts Boston, a diverse, urban, commuter institution, similar to UWT.”

The partnership between the YMCA and the university is part of what initially drew Lade to the open position.

“What a cool partnership and what a unique way to use my experience to expand my knowledge and learn something new,” Lade said.

The UWY doubles as a gym and the UWT student center. Lade wants to make the building feel like a student hub, which offers more than just athletic classes. She plans to expand the amount of classes they offer, believing that they should offer more holistic programs, including topics of nutrition and mental health.

“My goal in my first few months here is to listen to the students and their needs,” Lade said. “The collaboration really drew me to the position.”

Lade would like to hear from students to know what they want to get out of the UWY.

“I encourage students to reach out to me … I really would like to hear them and see what they think,” Lade said.

Email your experiences or goals for the UWY to Lade at

alade@ymcapkc.edu

