On Monday, January 29, 35 UW Tacoma students will travel to Olympia alongside Seattle and Bothell Huskies to lobby state legislators. Tacoma has the most representation per capita of any of the three campuses. While there are eight items on the tri-campus legislative agenda, the highlight will be expansion of access to the Washington College Grant. The students will be joined by Hendrix, UW Tacoma’s school mascot.