UW community responds to ‘fascist crisis’

In addition to a shooting at Milo Yiannopoulos’ controversial speech, UW Seattle has seen a variety of in­cidents that, according to UW astro­physicist Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, comprise a “fascist crisis.”

A neo-nazi group called the “At­omwaffen Division” has taken credit for numerous posters that have gone up around campus directing students to “join your local nazis.” The website, Puget Sound Anarchists, has com­piled a map of over 20 places where white supremacist symbols, stickers and posters have reportedly appeared on campus.

While the website appears un­changed since November, Christy Fisher, a minister at a pro-LGBT cam­pus ministry at UW, told The Strang­er that a swastika was graffitied on the ministry building in January.

Alan Weatherford, a doctoral stu­dent at UW, described in a guest editorial for the Daily UW how he was doxxed after participating in teach-ins across from the Yiannopou­los event. He reported that many UW students had to keep their faces cov­ered to protect their identities from Yiannopoulos supporters. Despite the additional measures, Weatherford was targeted with rape threats, slurs and false accusations.

Weatherford expressed disap­pointment with how the administra­tion handled his situation, writing that, “The University failed to protect its own population.” He said that when he asked UW president Ana Mari Cauce to protect UW students, he received a “more than disappoint­ing response of ‘Sent to campus police and student life. So sorry you are experiencing this.’ Signed with not her name, but ‘Sent from my iPad.’”

“This is not about resolving some abstract question regarding whether and how we should tolerate bigoted speech in a democracy,” he conclud­ed. “This is about the concrete ques­tion of whether you are willing to take the measures necessary to protect my safety and my ability to do the work I came to the University of Washing­ton to do.”

Another event, which was sched­uled for Jan. 30, was hosted by a group calling itself the “UW Wall Building Association.” The College Republi­cans at the University of Washington claim the group was run by a Wash­ington State University student, and according to The Seattle Times, “say the event announcement was fake, placed online to bait students and the media.”

On its Facebook page, the orga­nizers instructed students to bring bricks, created polls with questions like “Illegal aliens must be:” and “Who is getting deported first?” The first poll provided Ana Mari Cauce as an option, while the second gave choices such as “sent to daddy Rich­ard’s study for ‘further discipline’” and “sent to the concentration camps.”

“Only cucks vote other than camps,” stated one UW student on his Facebook page, and also said that “national socialism is much closely related to my own beliefs.”

The Wall Building Association never showed up, though many coun­ter-protesters did. According to the Seattle Times, the counter-protesters expressed pro-refugee sentiment and demanded that university president Cauce do more to address harassment and hate speech some students claim to have experienced.

“Our campus is not safe,” said Prescod-Weinstein, “and the admin­istration is not adequately responding.”