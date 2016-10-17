The overabundance of politically correct nonsense

Political correctness and its involvement in the entertainment industry and has created an outcry of opposing opinions and ideologies. Taking a stance on either side of this topic will result in backlash from the opposite side and irrational anger flung towards the individual.

The most recent accusation of political correctness in entertainment is the independent-developed game, “Virginia,” created by 505 Games. The game takes place in modern day with the player taking the role of an FBI agent. Both the player character and their partner, another FBI agent, are investigating a case. Meanwhile the player is also conducting an internal investigation of their partner.

The premise of the game is not the reason for the controversy, it is the main character’s gender and race. The main character is a woman named Anne Tarver, who is black. That is the big controversy with the game.

Yes, a black female lead is the sole reason detractors peg this game as having a “political agenda.” One commenter on Destructoid — a gaming news site — had this to say regarding the game, “ ‘Virginia’ looks like your typical social justice bullshit that so many are trying to force on the gaming industry nowadays. Not for me, at all.” “Virginia” is not the first game to be considered agenda-driven.

What really brought attention to supposed political correctness in video games was the independent-developed game “Gone Home,” which released back in 2013. The game’s theme revolved around the negative backlash that results from being open with one’s sexuality. As a result, the game was criticized for its LGBT ideologies by individuals against such a thing. In June 2013, it was announced the game was not going to be appearing at the video game convention, Pax Prime due to remarks from organizers regarding the LGBT movement and sexism.

Video games are not the only form of entertainment receiving criticism for political correctness. Back when “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” was in development, some people were angered that the main lead, Rey, was female. The movie also received criticism that the second lead character, Finn, was black. Even the trailers for “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” have been criticized for having a female lead yet again. Criticism for these films had caused the white genocide hashtag to become popular among Twitter users in response to the supposed reduction of white leads in films.

To me, the whole belief about political correctness in media is just plain silly. Proclaiming something has an agenda when all it has is a female lead is simply wrong — especially when there are video games such as “Deus Ex: Mankind Divided,” with its message against segregation, and “Bioshock,” with its critique of Ayn Rand’s philosophy, objectivism. It’s really just a matter of whether a message is universally accepted or not. Entertainment is supposed to be an area of free expression, where people can make whatever statement they want. This will obviously inspire criticism, as sometimes people will create works other people don’t agree with. However, saying things like current media is a white genocide or a female lead is a political agenda is just moronic. There are plenty of examples of films and other media where the main character is portrayed white and male. Just because there are variations in gender and race in lead roles doesn’t mean it’s a “genocide” to other races or genders.