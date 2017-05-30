For your summer entertainment needs.

TV AND MOVIES:

“The 100”

While this is by no means a new show, it’s severely underrated. In a dys­topian future, the earth has been left inhabitable due to a massive nuclear war. After humanity lives on a glorified space ship for nearly a century, they send 100 of their juvenile delinquents to earth to see if they can sustain the effects of severe radiation, hoping to join them below if they indeed survive.

Turns out the 100 can live on the ground — but they aren’t the only hu­mans there. Known to the 100 as “grounders,” these radiation-effected humans live in constant barbaric anar­chy. With several different clans of people, the 100 have to find their way in this Game of Thrones-esque world —only with more wars, and less civilized interactions.

With a plot that constantly pushes the audience to the edge of their seats, “The 100” raises infinite questions that’ll leave you craving for answers.

—Monica Cysensky, A&E Editor

“Inside Job”

A must see documentary for any millennial due to its critical look at the 2008 global financial crisis that has dramatically shaped the current eco­nomic climate. Prepare to have your mind blown as the film takes an in-depth look at the legislative, political, academic and systemic failings that allowed this disastrous event to occur. Learn how most of the perpetrators got away with it and what current gov­ernment officials are doing (or not doing) to prevent it from happening again. As one of the most impactful events of modern history, every college student needs to see this.

—Jessika Foust , Page Designer

“Gilmore Girls”

If you have not done so already, a binge-watch session of “Gilmore Girls” is definitely needed. The seven seasons follow quirky, yet lovable Rory Gilmore and her mother Lorelai as they navigate life in the small town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut.

The 153 episodes follow Rory from high school to post-college and Lorelai from manager to owner of two Stars Hollow Inns. This drama is centered on family and friendship and life in a small town.

If you have already watched the show, check out the recently released “Gilmore Girls: A Year in a Life.” This miniseries — released in 2016 specifically to Netflix — brought back a majority of the original characters for four episodes titled “Fall”, “Winter”, “Spring” and “Summer.” This continuation of the original show allows audiences a glimpse of their favorite characters in Stars Hollow nearly a decade later.

—Sophia Sonovich, News Editor

Marvel’s “The Defenders”

Everybody loves when their favor­ite superheroes gather in the same film. This is one of the main reasons the Avengers movies are so successful. Seeing Captain America battling Iron-Man is a fanboy’s dream come true. Usually, these moments are reserved for blockbuster movies, but this summer the silver screen gets the royal treatment.

“The Defenders” is the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. More specifically, it is a new epic that brings together the stars of all previous Netflix Marvel shows. This means you’ll finally see street-level superhe­roes Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist wreaking havoc as a team!

The show will pick-up right from where“Iron Fist” ended. The gang will have to set their differences aside and unite to take on The Hand — a mysterious ninja organization, that brings people back from the dead. Based on the most recent trailer, Ele­ktra — Daredevil’s old lover — will be one of the main villains, along with a new character played by Sigourney Weaver.

Even though the recent “Iron Fist” was a disappointment, I’m very ex­cited for “The Defenders.” This is in part due to the showrunners, which are the people responsible for “Dare­devil’s” excellent first season. If this was a sign of what’s to come, “The Defenders” will be a must-see show this summer.

—Diego Meza, Layout Manager

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” created by Tina Fey, revolves around — yes, you guessed it — Kimmy Schmidt, played by hilariously tal­ented “The Office” veteran Ellie Kem­per. A recent escapee from an apoc­alyptic underground bunker, Kimmy must learn to adjust to 21st century life in the wondrous city of New York.

This Netflix comedy is as zany as it is funny, filled with countless spot on, equally hysterical popular culture references — though, Titus Andro­madon’s (Tituss Burgess) recreation of Beyonce’s “Lemonade” is my ab­solute favorite.

Kimmy co inhabits a crappy apartment with Titus, who consis­tently exploits her naiveté and takes advantage of her overtly kind, posi­tive nature. Normally, a character like this would be annoying, but Titus is just enough of a strange diva to make it work.

This Netflix original series also has an abundance of comedic cameos, such as Fey, Jon Hamm, Lisa Kudrow, Maya Rudolph, Billy Eichner and more.

I swear watching “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” will be one of the best binging sessions Netflix has to offer. So go home and laugh until your stomach hurt. I guarantee you won’t regret it.

—Kelsie Abram, Editor-in-Chief

“Wonder Woman”

Not wanting to fall behind Marvel’s model, DC Comics began development of their own series of interconnected comic book stories, dubbed the DC Extended Universe. With a roster of some of the world’s most recognized heroes and villains, nothing could go wrong, right?

DC has had a tough time building the foundation of their cinematic uni­verse. Movies like “Batman v. Super­man” and “Suicide Squad” had lots of potential, but ended up being lam­basted by critics and fans alike. The faith of DC’s future now rests on “Won­der Woman’s” shoulders. Will this Amazonian super-hero be able to carry this project forward? Press reac­tions seem to indicate so! It looks like DC has finally found their footing, as critics are praising the film. Gal Gadot’s performance as “Wonder Woman” has been described as ‘fantastic.’

Fans of epic adventures should keep an eye on this one. Better yet, the movie will be out by the time you are done with finals! Reward yourself for your hard work and enjoy this block­buster.

—Diego Meza, Layout Manager

MUSIC:

“Humanz” by Gorillaz

I remember the first time I listened to Gorillaz. I must have been a 10-year-old with little musical experience. The track “Clint Eastwood” began playing from the car’s speakers — and as the beat kicked in — I knew it was going to be something special. A couple years later, the group returned with the al­bum that gave us “Feel Good Inc.”, a track which I consider among the best of all time.

Fast-forward more than a decade later, and the band is back and better than ever. Their recently released al­bum “Humanz” is the perfect record to play this summer. Whatever your music tastes are, I guarantee you’ll find something to love in this project. See, that’s the thing about Gorillaz — they don’t fall under a specific genre, but combine the best from each.

Check out the track “Submission” if you want a summer anthem to set your speakers on fire, “Andromeda” if you are in need of a power-song and “Busted and Blue” if you are feeling melancholic. I also recommend check­ing the video for “Saturn Barz”, as it re-introduces you to the quirky, fic­tional group that is Gorillaz. Their famous visual style and fantastic mu­sical talent will make you a fan if you aren’t already one.

—Diego Meza, Layout Manager

“After Laughter” by Paramore

Earlier this year, Paramore released its brand new album, “After Laughter,” featuring music fit for the summer. “Af­ter Laughter” is filled with a new-wave sounding pop music, ditching Paramore’s previous alternative punk-rock vibe.

The album title, according to lead singer, Hayley Williams, comes from “The look on people’s faces when they’re done laughing. If you watch somebody long enough, there’s always this look that comes across their face when they’re done smiling.” Williams has always wondered what “brought them back to reality,” which is what inspired the title “After Laughing.”

My favorite tracks on the album in­clude singles “Hard Times” and “Told You So,” which are perfect for hot sunny days with their upbeat rhythms and catchy lyrics. Other songs on the album with a slower feel include “Fake Happy” and “26.”

—Jude Hanno, News Reporter

“Harry Styles” by Harry Styles

Harry Styles may have boy band roots, but you wouldn’t know listening to his self-titled debut album “Harry Styles.” Styles co-wrote all ten songs of the album, channeling the likes of leg­ends David Bowie and The Beatles throughout.

Rolling Stone gave “Harry Styles” 4/5, writing Styles “claims his turf as a true rock & roll prince, a sunshine superman, a cosmic dancer in touch with his introspective acoustic side as well as his glam flash.” And they’re obviously not wrong.

A stand out on Styles’ debut album is “Carolina” — a catchy, soft rock song perfect for a day outside in the sun. Style’s voice shines on each beat of the drum, almost as if you can hear his relaxed enthusiasm from the speakers.

“Ever Since New York” and “Sweet Creature” fall under the love song cat­egory, both containing heart-straining lyrics that’ll make you cry in your car. Opposing, “Kiwi” shines on the al­bum as a rock song with rock star gui­tar riff. Listen to it in a dive bar, and it’ll feel like you’re sitting next to the real Styles.

So go find a comfortable seat and prepare yourself for the amazing 48 minutes and 18 seconds that is “Harry Styles.”

—Kelsie Abram, Editor-in-Chief

ACTIVITIES:

Hiking Trails:

Poo Poo Point

On the shoulder of Tiger Moun­tains exists a small alcove-like location for hikers to watch parachuters take off from the mountain. The hike itself to Poo-Poo Point is only 7 miles in length, but the altitude gain makes it feel like so much more. On sunny days, the trail is crowded with people of all ages with pets — each on a race to the top. This is an amazing spot to go for a family picnic or just to sit in the sun and get some vitamin D during those warm summer days.

—Annie , A&E columnist

Comet Falls Trail

The Comet Falls Trail, located in Mt. Rainier National Park, is a 1.8-mile trail that climbs steadily uphill until it reaches the base of Comet Falls. Com­et Falls was given its name because of its resemblance to the tail of a comet. It is also one of the highest waterfalls in Mt. Rainier National Park.

—Justin Long, News Reporter

Foothills Trail

The best access points to the 25 mile trail is smack dab in the middle of Orting, southeast of Tacoma, at the Orting City Park. The park offers an expansive playground and is paved, making it great for a long bike ride. Though the trail doesn’t loop the park, it does go right through it. Further west, the official trailhead has a small parking lot and is a short walk from the water.

—Justin Long, News Reporter

Recreational Fun:

Titlow Park

Titlow Park is a 75-acre grassy park located next to a lagoon sanctuary and the Puget Sound shores. The park offers a scenic view of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge and Fox Island. Other features of the park include tennis and basket­ball courts, playfields, trails, spray­grounds, playgrounds and picnic areas. The historic Titlow Lodge, formerly the Hotel Hesperides, was constructed in 1911 and is a central feature of the park.

—Justin Long, News Reporter

Tipsoo Lake

Surrounding Tipsoo Lake are mead­ows filled with wildflowers that bloom in late July and early August. Nearby, there is a popular hiking trail called the Naches Peak Loop. Hiking this trail counterclockwise offers an outstanding view of Mt. Rainer.

—Justin Long, News Reporter

Wapatow Park

Just off of I-5 on 72nd Street, Wapa­to Park has a trail about a mile long that loops around the lake. With a beau­tiful view, it’s a great place to bring the family for a picnic. Wapato boasts sev­eral bathrooms, a picnic area and a playground, as well as a large dog park.

—Sasha Penn, Reporter

Ruston Way

This trail is 2.53 miles long with a populated area including restaurants, fishing and a breathtaking view of Com­mencement Bay. This paved trail stretches between Jake Hyde Park in Tacoma and Ruston Way on North 49th Street in Ruston. There is a bathroom along the trail, though since there are restaurants along the way, you won’t be stuck out in the open when nature comes a calling.

—Sasha Penn, Reporter

Get Fit!:

Everyone has the ability to be stron­ger. Lifting weights can increase self-esteem and reduce stress, especially after a hectic school year. Mastering this skill is functional in everyday life and aids in weight loss.

Take it one step further and explore the sports of bodybuilding, powerlifting or CrossFit — all three are great for be­ginners. Remember: everyone has to start somewhere! Join a local gym or purchase some weights at your nearest sporting goods store.

This activity is good for the mind, body and spirit, and it also won’t break the bank!

—Jessika Foust, Page Designer