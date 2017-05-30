Senior Week helps to prepare graduates for post-collegiate life

Senior Week was held May 15 through May19, designed to help the graduating class of 2017 tran­sition into the real world, as well as cel­ebrate the hard work and accomplish­ments of said graduates. These activities were put on by the Alumni Association, Career Development Center and the Senior Class Gift Council.

Thomas Duke, Alumni Relations and Annual Giving Officer, heavily assisted in organizing and running Senior Week.

“Senior Week was an idea to welcome the graduating class into being Alumni, and tie in the annual gift,” Duke said. “We haven’t really done a lot of celebrating the graduating class [in the past], we wanted something more campus wide – and to start a tradition of highlighting and celebrating the graduating class.”

Monday of Senior Week pampered students with coffee and pastries, while Tuesday offered students the opportu­nity for professional headshots to be taken.

Keely Hanson, another UW Tacoma graduating senior, also came for a new photo, stating, “I [only] had my photos from high school” and that she needed new professional photos to update her LinkedIn profile. She also enjoyed the opportunity to have the Career Develop­ment center review student resumes and/ or LinkedIn profiles.

“It’s kinda nice to have these oppor­tunities – for no cost, too,” Hanson said.

Wednesday of Senior Week followed with another photo opportunity, though this time at the Big W. Seniors dressed in a cap and gown and posed with props and signs saying “Class of 2017” and “I heart UW.”

For Thursday, Career Development came out to hold workshops for Senior Week, which focused on developing stu­dents’ personal brand, career growth and networking skills. One major take away was the personal examples of how a ca­reer path isn’t just one straight line.

“Each of your journeys will have its ups, downs, twists and turns, you never really know what’s going to happen in the future – it’s how you react and deal with the changes along the way that map your career path,” said Andrea Wynne, Career Development Specialist.

Senior week came to a close on Fri­day with pizza and a workshop on how to manage student finances after gradu­ating. The workshop provided students with an abundance of information, such as the pros and cons of opening a credit line, that one should never invest with­out six months of total finances saved and how to handle looming student loan repayment.

The final planned commemoration of graduating seniors academic year is the Welcome to the Pack Alumni 2017 celebration, which will be held June 12 from 5 – 8 pm in the Taproom at the 7 Seas Brewery. All graduates and alumni from the Sound area are invited to attend.