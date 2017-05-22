SAB raises money for UW Tacoma Pantry through Dub Fest

UW Tacoma’s Student Activities Board hosted the fourth annual spring benefit concert titled Dub Fest on May 12, 2017. Tickets and donations benefited the UW Tacoma Pantry, which provides food and hygiene products for all campus students who need assistance.

Dub Fest was originally scheduled to take place outside of William Philip Hall and Cherry Parkes. However, an unexpected rainfall caused most of the activities to be moved indoors. The festivities included live music, henna tattoos, bracelet making and wreath making. A professional photo booth was present at the event as well.

The music performed at the festival was a lineup of pop, hip hop and EDM genres. Three artists were contracted by SAB — The Burgeoning, The Rej3ctz and DJ Lourawk. Two local artists — Hannah Cho and Rick Rated — also performed.

Cho is a UW Tacoma student that has traveled around the Pacific Northwest and South Korea as a performing artist. She is best known for her cover of the song “Do You Want to Build a Snowman” from Disney’s “Frozen,” which reached over 4 million views on YouTube.

At Dub Fest, she performed three songs, including “One Last Time” by Ariana Grande, “If I ain’t Got You” by Alicia Keys and Beyoncé’s “Halo.” When asked what her favorite moment was, Cho replied that she most enjoyed sharing what she loves to do with others.

Rick Rated performed at the Spring Open Mic Night that took place on March 29, 2017 in the Dawghouse and had been well received. The audience’s positive response prompted SAB to invite him back to perform at Dub Fest. Rick Rated is a friend of one of the students at UW Tacoma. However, it is unknown whether he attends the school himself.

Dub Fest was coordinated by April Lai, a sophomore who is studying business at UW Tacoma. Lai is the current SAB Entertainment Coordinator and will be serving as the Director of Finance for the 2017– 2018 school year.

April’s favorite part of the Dub Fest was being able to include both an ice cream social booth and UW Tacoma alumni DJ Lourawk.

“I was really disappointed that the Dub Fest could not be the sunny outdoor festival that I had planned all year,” said Lai. “But look out for next year! Maybe the next coordinator will have better luck with the weather.”

Overall, purchases made at Dub Fest raised well over $400 for the Pantry, making it a successful event.